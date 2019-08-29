Kennedy Capital Management Trimmed Its Position in Commvault Systems (CVLT) as Market Value Declined; As Jd Com (Call) (JD) Share Price Declined, Holder Laurion Capital Management LP Has Trimmed by $4.30 Million Its Holding

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (Call) (JD) by 88.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 143,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 18,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 162,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Jd Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $30.75. About 7.99M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 16/04/2018 – ALLIANZ CHINA GENERAL INSURANCE SAYS JD.COM’S UNIT WILL BE ITS SECOND BIGGEST SHAREHOLDER AFTER TRANSACTION; 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola; 16/03/2018 – The fundraising by JD Finance kicked off late last year and is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM SAYS FILES TO CLARIFY POTENTIAL CONFUSION CAUSED BY CERTAIN STATEMENTS MADE BY CO’S CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, RICHARD QIANGDONG LIU -SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Tencent, JD.com to join CNY 3 billion LeTV rescue, sources say; 18/04/2018 – LESHI 300104.SZ SAYS ITS TIANJIN UNIT RECEIVES INVESTMENTS FROM INVESTORS SUCH AS COMPANIES RELATED TO JD.COM, SUNING AND TCL; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES 2Q REV. 120B YUAN TO 124B YUAN, EST. 122.39B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES 2Q REV. 120B YUAN TO 124B YUAN; 02/04/2018 – JD.COM WILL MAKE RECTIFICATIONS PER REGULATOR DEMANDS: CAIJING; 16/03/2018 – US News: JD.com’s Finance Unit Aims to Raise $1.9 Billion, Valuation Set to Double

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT) by 12.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 25,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.61% . The institutional investor held 185,737 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.03 million, down from 211,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Commvault Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $43.16. About 176,881 shares traded. Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has declined 27.99% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLT News: 02/04/2018 – BREAKING: Commvault faces proxy battle with activist hedge fund Elliott Management; 14/05/2018 – Nomura Holdings Buys New 2.7% Position in CommVault; 10/04/2018 – Hitachi, Ltd Selects Commvault to Protect its SAP HANA Cloud Service; 11/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Microsoft Azure Stack Integration; 06/03/2018 – Lucidworks Launches Al-Powered Site Search App for the Enterprise; 22/05/2018 – Commvault Extends Data Management Capabilities For Microsoft Office 365; 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT NOMINATES FOUR DIRECTORS TO COMMVAULT BOARD; 02/04/2018 – COMMVAULT ISSUES RESPONSE ON ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT; 01/05/2018 – CVLT UNVEILS STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVE; 15/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ADDED TER, VICI, CVLT, TVPT, EQT IN 1Q: 13F

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 20,288 shares to 176,514 shares, valued at $4.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Western Financial Inc by 40,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.46 in 2018Q4.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98 billion and $7.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 286,900 shares to 301,600 shares, valued at $12.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 579,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 623,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc (Put).