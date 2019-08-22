Kennedy Capital Management Trimmed Cpi Aerostructures (CVU) Position as Share Value Rose; Cvs Health (CVS) Position Maintained by Roanoke Asset Management Corp

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 38.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 13,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 47,550 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56 million, up from 34,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $61.17. About 1.11M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cpi Aerostructures Inc (CVU) by 71.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 152,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.23% . The institutional investor held 61,142 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $397,000, down from 213,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cpi Aerostructures Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.27M market cap company. The stock increased 4.80% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $8.3. About 19,534 shares traded. CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEMKT:CVU) has declined 19.07% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CVU News: 22/03/2018 – CPI AEROSTRUCTURES TO BUY WELDING METALLURGY FOR $9.0M IN CASH; 22/03/2018 – CPI Aerostructures To Acquire Welding Metallurgy, Inc; 22/03/2018 – CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC CVU.A SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $92 MLN TO $96 MLN; 22/03/2018 – CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 22/03/2018 – CPI Aerostructures 4Q Rev $23.8M; 15/05/2018 – CPI Aerostructures 1Q EPS 14c; 16/05/2018 – CPI Aerostructures Receives Additional Purchase Orders for T-38C Aircraft Modification Kits; 23/04/2018 – DJ CPI Aerostructures Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVU); 15/05/2018 – CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC – QTRLY REV DECLINED YOY ATTRIBUTABLE TO LOWER REV FROM F-16 WING COMPONENTS & E-2D OUTER WING PANEL KITS; 22/03/2018 – CPI AEROSTRUCTURES TO BUY WELDING METALLURGY,

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. 1,900 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.

