Kennedy Capital Management Stake in Oceanfirst Financial (OCFC) Raised by $3.09 Million as Share Price Declined; Tocqueville Asset Management LP Lifted Stake in Louisiana Pac (LPX) by $7.52 Million

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) by 735.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 313,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The institutional investor held 356,150 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.68M, up from 42,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $22.61. About 1.06 million shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – CONTINUE TO BE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGETED 12-14% FULL YEAR REVENUE GROWTH FOR SMARTSIDE; 14/05/2018 – Residential Homebuilder Uses LP® SmartSide® Vertical Siding to Create Seamless Look & Reduce Labor Costs; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ. EBITDA CONT OPS $159M, EST. $169.4M; 17/04/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 4 Yrs; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q EPS 62c; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS; 15/03/2018 Louisiana-Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Oceanfirst Financial Corp (OCFC) by 35.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 128,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.17% . The institutional investor held 487,346 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.73 million, up from 358,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oceanfirst Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $21.2. About 334,275 shares traded or 79.49% up from the average. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net $5.43M; 26/04/2018 – OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $55.7 MLN VS $41.5 MLN FOR SAME PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 05/04/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net Interest Income $55.7M; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q EPS 12c; 07/03/2018 OceanFirst at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice President and Director of Cash Management; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Financial Corp. Schedules Earnings Conference Call; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice Pres and Director of Cash Management; 07/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference May 9

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold LPX shares while 101 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 116.91 million shares or 0.80% less from 117.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bancorporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Oakbrook Invests Lc holds 9,550 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Walleye Trading Lc holds 45,122 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Virtu Fincl Lc has invested 0.01% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Lorber David A holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 1,758 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability reported 36,191 shares. Mckinley Capital Management Ltd Liability Company Delaware owns 1,711 shares. South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.02% or 37,690 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has 0.05% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Burney Company stated it has 56,024 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 3,670 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank owns 1,029 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 0% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX).

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62B and $7.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc Com (NYSE:A) by 10,495 shares to 192,043 shares, valued at $15.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Concrete Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 30,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,880 shares, and cut its stake in Azz Incorporated (NYSE:AZZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold OCFC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 33.17 million shares or 3.55% less from 34.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Driehaus Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 277,989 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp owns 82,954 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd reported 16,624 shares stake. Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp Incorporated reported 0.03% stake. 2.10M are owned by Goldman Sachs Gp. Teton Advsr holds 25,150 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 116,370 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 853,017 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 20,044 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Foundry Prtn Ltd Liability Corp reported 16,655 shares. Tradition Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 16,930 shares stake. Clover Limited Partnership reported 110,400 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Morgan Stanley reported 30,382 shares.

