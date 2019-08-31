Kennedy Capital Management Stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) Has Decreased by $398,496; American International Group Trimmed Adobe (ADBE) Stake by $354,844 as Share Value Rose

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 1,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 214,020 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.03M, down from 215,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $284.51. About 1.94 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028; 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) by 10.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 7,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.76% . The institutional investor held 63,757 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61M, down from 70,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mcgrath Rentcorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $64.03. About 36,517 shares traded. McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) has risen 17.05% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MGRC News: 02/04/2018 – McGrath RentCorp Sets First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Date and Time; 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q REV. $105.1M; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENTCORP BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 47C (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q EPS 59c; 08/03/2018 McGrath Rent Access Event Scheduled By Noble Capital Markets; 19/04/2018 – DJ McGrath RentCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGRC); 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q Rev $105.1M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilton Mgmt Limited Co holds 0% or 40 shares. 13,828 were accumulated by Wetherby Asset Mgmt. Td Asset Management has invested 0.08% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tower Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 10,891 shares. Cambridge Advisors holds 0.09% or 976 shares in its portfolio. Ledyard Natl Bank holds 0.59% or 16,640 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tower Bridge Advsr holds 3,640 shares. Dodge And Cox reported 43,310 shares. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A, Illinois-based fund reported 39,299 shares. First Tru Advsrs Lp invested in 0.28% or 525,096 shares. 2.87M were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Gru. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans accumulated 0.02% or 24,519 shares. 2,316 were accumulated by Pinnacle. Marvin Palmer Associates Incorporated holds 4.77% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 23,000 shares.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Up 6.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Linux-maker Red Hat Purchase Adds Risk to Owning IBM Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With 23% Earnings Growth, Did Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Outperform The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ORLY, ADBE – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 24,233 shares to 81,070 shares, valued at $2.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell Mid Cap Growth (IWP) by 4,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,794 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $759.73 million for 44.73 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

More notable recent McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “McGrath RentCorp: One For The Buy List – Seeking Alpha” on October 31, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “McGrath RentCorp to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell and Celebrate Its 40th Anniversary – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 15, 2013 – NASDAQ” on January 11, 2013. More interesting news about McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.