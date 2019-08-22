Kennedy Capital Management Stake In Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Was Increased; Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Holder Litman Gregory Asset Management Has Decreased Position by $365,904 as Market Value Rose

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) by 89.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc sold 7,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 870 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 8,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.31. About 3.93 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – US Ecology at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – CFPB ANNOUNCES SETTLEMENT WITH WELLS FARGO FOR AUTO-LOAN ADMINISTRATION AND MORTGAGE PRACTICES; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN ZYNGA; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – SHAREHOLDERS ALSO APPROVED 2017 COMPENSATION OF COMPANY’S EXECUTIVES NAMED IN ITS PROXY STATEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Myers Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – CFPB CONSENT ORDER SAYS WELLS FARGO AGREED TO SETTLE WITHOUT ADMITTING OR DENYING ANY OF THE FINDINGS OF FACT OR CONCLUSIONS OF LAW; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Fake Account Customers to Get `Imperfect’ Closure; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – DENIES CLAIMS AND ALLEGATIONS IN ACTION AND ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE TO AVOID COST AND DISRUPTION OF FURTHER LITIGATION; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Trustmark

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) by 305.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 34,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.22% . The institutional investor held 46,278 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 11,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $96.24. About 53,926 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 24/04/2018 – Ligand Pharma Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS NOW ANTICIPATES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE APPROXIMATELY $184 MLN – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS – PER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROIVANT, CO TO RECEIVE TOTAL POTENTIAL LICENSE & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $533.8 MLN; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.79; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $56.2M; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS $1.83; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS – INTENDS TO USE PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CONVERTIBLE NOTE HEDGE TRANSACTIONS; 07/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS UNDERREPORTED POTENTIAL AGGREGATE MILESTONE PAYMENTS RELATED TO LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROIVANT SCIENCES FOR LGD-6972; 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $184M

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 9.52 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.70 million activity. 4,004 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) shares with value of $397,287 were bought by Aryeh Jason. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $95,980 was made by Patel Sunil on Friday, August 2. 2,500 shares valued at $283,750 were bought by HIGGINS JOHN L on Tuesday, May 14.

