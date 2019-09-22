Kennedy Capital Management Stake in Audiocodes LTD (AUDC) Increased as Valuation Rose; As Mastercard (MA) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Wesbanco Bank Cut Holding

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Audiocodes Ltd. (AUDC) by 51.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 67,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 198,567 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07M, up from 131,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Audiocodes Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $603.94M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.77. About 266,332 shares traded or 42.03% up from the average. AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) has risen 90.60% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 90.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AUDC News: 22/05/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by TetraVX for Hosted Unified Communications Services; 20/03/2018 – AudioCodes Hosts Accelerate 2018 Event in Tel Aviv, Israel; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 12/03/2018 AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) Now Supported on AWS; 13/03/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by Fuze for Global UCaaS Voice Connectivity; 03/04/2018 – AudioCodes Announces First Quarter 2018 Reporting; 14/05/2018 – Time2Market Selects AudioCodes Virtualized SBC and IP Phones for Growing Hosted Skype for Business Service

Wesbanco Bank Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc sold 6,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 95,665 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.31M, down from 102,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 5.10M shares traded or 50.37% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like Mastercard Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:MA) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard makes a blockchain move – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard begins halting card service in Venezuela – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Mastercard Falls 3% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard: The 4 Powerful Tailwinds Driving This Business – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26M and $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in I Shares (EFA) by 4,653 shares to 110,778 shares, valued at $7.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 1,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,432 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp. (NYSE:WAB).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.56 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. 1,500 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Counselors accumulated 5,606 shares. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership has 6 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Crawford Investment Counsel Incorporated holds 2,079 shares. Bartlett Company Limited Liability Corp holds 382,257 shares or 3.77% of its portfolio. Legal General Group Public Ltd Company accumulated 5.44M shares. Synovus Financial stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ems Cap LP owns 364,580 shares. Massachusetts Company Ma accumulated 8.73 million shares. L S Inc has invested 0.94% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Carderock Mngmt invested in 2.94% or 29,458 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Co reported 23,000 shares. Accuvest Global Advsrs has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Intl Ca has 1.93% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Massachusetts-based Weiss Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bell Bancshares has invested 0.13% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 04/30/2019: AUDC, DBD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 05/16/2017: AUDC,XGTI,VRTU – Nasdaq” published on May 16, 2017, Nasdaq.com published: “Can AudioCodes (AUDC) Stock Continue to Grow Earnings? – Nasdaq” on February 17, 2017. More interesting news about AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: AUDC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, INTC, ERIC – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 12 investors sold AUDC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 7.96 million shares or 2.74% less from 8.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Citigroup accumulated 0% or 1,579 shares. Ajo LP holds 0% or 14,694 shares in its portfolio. Sphera Funds Mgmt Ltd holds 456,222 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0% or 14,441 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys stated it has 0.01% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Manatuck Hill Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 50,500 shares. 482,435 are owned by Vanguard Group Inc. Caxton LP invested in 11,705 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Omers Administration Corporation accumulated 14,966 shares or 0% of the stock. D E Shaw And Incorporated holds 0% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) or 75,464 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership has 0.01% invested in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) for 404,848 shares. Victory Cap stated it has 0.01% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Jane Street Group Ltd Com invested in 15,953 shares. Moreover, Dorsey Wright Assocs has 0% invested in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC).

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations Corporation by 230,312 shares to 88,334 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icu Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 5,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,180 shares, and cut its stake in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG).