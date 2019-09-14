Kennedy Capital Management Raised Its Spartan Motors (SPAR) Holding by $902,280; Glacier Peak Capital Decreased Its Stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) by $1.41 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 90,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.60% . The institutional investor held 722,805 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.92 million, up from 632,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Spartan Motors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $494.15M market cap company. The stock increased 3.48% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $13.99. About 3,085 shares traded. Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) has declined 17.10% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SPAR News: 02/04/2018 – DoD-US Army: Task Force Spartan aviation brigade exchanges troops with Jordanian Air Force; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY – ARRANGEMENT IMPLIES A VALUE OF ABOUT $1.4 BLN FOR SPARTAN AFTER ASSUMPTION OF SPARTAN’S NET DEBT AND PAYMENT OF TRANSACTION COSTS; 10/04/2018 – SPARTAN MOTORS SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF CURRENT BOARD TO NINE MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – SPARTAN MOTORS-DEAL PROVIDES SPARTAN EXCLUSIVE ACCESS TO MOTIV’S ELECTRIC CHASSIS IN MANUFACTURING CLASS 4 – CLASS 6 WALK-IN VANS FOR MINIMUM OF 3 YRS; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy to Acquire Spartan Energy for C$1.4 Billion; 13/03/2018 – Spartan Motors Highlights Supplier Excellence During Annual Conference; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY – PURSUANT TO ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT, A NON-COMPLETION FEE OF $40 MLN WILL BE PAYABLE BY SPARTAN IN SOME CIRCUMSTANCES; 29/03/2018 – Spartan and CRAFT Sportswear Partner to Create High-Performance Apparel Specifically Designed for Obstacle Course Racing; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – BOARD OF CO, SPARTAN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED ARRANGEMENT, RECOMMENDED THAT SPARTAN SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOUR OF ARRANGEMENT; 17/05/2018 – Spartan Motors Receives Grant for Job Creation and Long-term Investment in Ephrata, Pennsylvania Truck Body Manufacturing Facil

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (EBMT) by 52.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 88,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The hedge fund held 79,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32M, down from 167,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.67. About 1,020 shares traded. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) has declined 7.93% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EBMT News: 22/05/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA SAYS ON MAY 17, LARRY A. DREYER, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, NOTIFIED CO OF INTENTION TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE OCTOBER 18, 2018 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 Fed St Louis: Eagle Bank President Joins St. Louis Fed’s Little Rock Branch Board; 22/05/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA – OUTSIDE DIRECTOR AND VICE CHAIRMAN RICK HAYS WILL ASSUME POSITION OF CHAIRMAN UPON DREYER S RETIREMENT; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp Montana 1Q EPS 11c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBMT)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 1 investors sold EBMT shares while 9 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 2.11 million shares or 1.06% more from 2.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgeway Mngmt stated it has 70,021 shares. Glacier Peak Capital Ltd Liability invested 1.25% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT). Naples Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.11% in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) or 28,375 shares. Captrust Fincl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT). Vanguard Group reported 75,116 shares. Oppenheimer Close owns 1.73% invested in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) for 90,426 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 0% invested in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT). Minerva Advisors Ltd has 25,598 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 0.01% in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT). Wells Fargo & Co Mn accumulated 0% or 3,303 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Lc has 0% invested in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) for 48,560 shares. Citigroup holds 0% in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) or 1,000 shares. Penn Cap Management has 0.09% invested in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT). Us Bancshares De invested 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT). Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 12,186 shares.

Glacier Peak Capital Llc, which manages about $202.67 million and $105.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 24,195 shares to 28,226 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Gold Miners Etf by 181,978 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Etf (XES).

Analysts await Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.3 per share. EBMT’s profit will be $3.20M for 8.34 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.96% negative EPS growth.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synnex Corporation (NYSE:SNX) by 23,420 shares to 42,049 shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hub Group Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 123,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,466 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Electric Co. Inc (NASDAQ:FELE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold SPAR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 22.39 million shares or 3.84% less from 23.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 860 shares. Bankshares Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Olstein Cap Management LP has 283,000 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,859 shares. 27,200 are held by Us Natl Bank De. Manufacturers Life Co The holds 23,122 shares. Heartland accumulated 688,650 shares or 0.55% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 50,675 shares. Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Kirr Marbach & Lc In has 303,194 shares. Granite Inv Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 62,272 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Prtn has 0% invested in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) for 2,591 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Moreover, Exchange Capital Mgmt has 0.09% invested in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) for 30,000 shares.