Kennedy Capital Management Raised Its Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Position; United Services Automobile Association Raised Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding by $3.73 Million; Market Valuation Declined

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 69,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 6.84M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $374.18 million, up from 6.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $47.06. About 16.53 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX) by 25.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 47,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 231,081 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.70M, up from 184,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Independent Bank Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $51.61. About 218,593 shares traded or 3.05% up from the average. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has declined 15.90% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical IBTX News: 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 14C FROM 12C, EST. 12C; 23/04/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.03, EST. $1.07; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 14/03/2018 – Dir Smith Gifts 783 Of Independent Bank Group Inc; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP, TO BUY GUARANTY BANCORP; 22/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBTX); 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 16/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Private Sales by Shareholders; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group Expects Acquisition to Be About 6.5% Accretive to Earnings Per Common Shr in 2020; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank to buy Guaranty Bancorp for about $1 bln

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 17,608 shares to 122,724 shares, valued at $3.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Legacytexas Financial Group Inc by 195,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,245 shares, and cut its stake in Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR).

More notable recent Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Independent Bank Group Merger With Guaranty Bancorp to Close as Planned on January 1, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on December 27, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Behind the deal: How Houston’s biggest bank deal this year came to be – Houston Business Journal” on December 05, 2017. More interesting news about Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Texas banks close major acquisitions (updated) – Houston Business Journal” published on January 02, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Bank to build $52M corporate headquarters in McKinney; to add 400 jobs – Dallas – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: July 27, 2017.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.74, from 2.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 7 investors sold IBTX shares while 37 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.53 million shares or 2.54% more from 25.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wisconsin-based Cortina Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.27% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Comerica Financial Bank stated it has 0.01% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). 170,202 were reported by National Bank & Trust Of America De. Westwood Hldgs Group holds 0.01% or 23,542 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Financial has invested 0% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Polaris Greystone Group Inc Llc owns 4,930 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) for 24,262 shares. Legal & General Public Limited Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 18,069 shares. 41,466 were reported by State Common Retirement Fund. Fincl Bank invested in 4,776 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability accumulated 17,541 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Lc has 0% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) for 228 shares. Dimensional Fund LP reported 2.36M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Since April 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $114,713 activity. Hobart Brian E also bought $100,061 worth of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) on Thursday, April 25.

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $40.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 96,565 shares to 870,403 shares, valued at $212.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 47,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 491,896 shares, and cut its stake in Wp Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.