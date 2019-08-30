Kennedy Capital Management Raised Its Firstenergy (FE) Stake by $5.18 Million; Wilen Investment Management Increases Holding in United Rentals (URI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 56.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 126,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 350,789 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.60M, up from 224,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $46.03. About 563,200 shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 11/04/2018 – ENEL LAUNCHES FIRST ENERGY STORAGE PROJECT IN CANADA; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SUPPORTS BANKRUPT UNIT’S CALL FOR FEDERAL AID; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Ratings for FirstEnergy Solutions and Subs; 05/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N – MET-ED LINE CREWS AND OTHER PERSONNEL CONTINUE TO MAKE REPAIRS FOLLOWING SEVERE WINTER STORM; 02/05/2018 – All-Electric Vehicle Incentives Available for FirstEnergy Customers; 01/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Generation Units File for Bankruptcy After Seeking Federal Bailout; 02/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SUES ENERGY REGULATOR AFTER FILING FOR BANKRUPTCY; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Settlement Is Intended to Fully Release FirstEnergy and Related Parties From All Claims; 12/03/2018 – JCP&L Continuing Repairs in Hardest-Hit Areas Following Severe Winter Storms; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CEO CHUCK JONES COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in United Rentals (URI) by 51.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 7,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 22,620 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, up from 14,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in United Rentals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $113.86. About 323,852 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 677,283 shares to 455,958 shares, valued at $7.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cass Information Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASS) by 48,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,377 shares, and cut its stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY).

More recent FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-V Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 – Business Wire” on August 22, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is FirstEnergy Corp.’s (NYSE:FE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold FE shares while 158 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 461.44 million shares or 3.48% more from 445.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Systems Tru Fund holds 10,013 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Fincl Counselors, Missouri-based fund reported 73,731 shares. Lsv Asset Management reported 0.64% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Whittier Trust accumulated 1,930 shares. British Columbia Invest Mgmt reported 0.04% stake. Cordasco Fincl Network reported 586 shares. Huber Cap Limited Company holds 0.12% or 27,318 shares. Swiss Bancshares owns 1.71 million shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Sandy Spring Bancshares has invested 0% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Becker Capital Mgmt Inc holds 308,077 shares. Mufg Americas Corp holds 0% or 277 shares. Cibc World invested in 135,320 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 350,789 were reported by Kennedy Cap. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 10,827 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Inc holds 8,926 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.