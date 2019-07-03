Kennedy Capital Management Raised Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Stake By $596,952; Horizon Investments Decreased Medtronic Plc Shs (MDT) Position

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) stake by 14.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kennedy Capital Management Inc acquired 24,873 shares as Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX)’s stock declined 31.09%. The Kennedy Capital Management Inc holds 199,873 shares with $4.89M value, up from 175,000 last quarter. Heron Therapeutics Inc now has $1.41B valuation. The stock increased 4.22% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $18.76. About 441,818 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 44.13% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 28/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Intends to Use Offering Proceeds for Commercial Launch of HTX-011, Marketing of Sustol and Cinvanti; 22/05/2018 – Heron Awards Key Tailings Mining Contracts; 19/03/2018 – HERON: HTX-011 ACHIEVED ALL PRIMARY & KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 15/05/2018 – Bridger Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Heron Therapeutics; 21/03/2018 – INFORM P LYKOS SA LYKr.AT SAYS WINS MANAGEMENT OF HERON’S CUSTOMERS’ BILLS SINCE MARCH 1ST; 19/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics: HTX-011 Achieved All Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Heron at Tate St Ives – a Cornish cornucopia; 19/03/2018 – HERON: NDA FILING TARGETED FOR 2H 2018; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement With Sandoz Related to POSIMIR (SABER-Bupivacaine)

Horizon Investments Llc decreased Medtronic Plc Shs (MDT) stake by 80.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Horizon Investments Llc sold 20,423 shares as Medtronic Plc Shs (MDT)’s stock declined 2.65%. The Horizon Investments Llc holds 4,998 shares with $455,000 value, down from 25,421 last quarter. Medtronic Plc Shs now has $132.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $98.81. About 2.20M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 30/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF INFUSE(TM) BONE GRAFT IN NEW; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS FOCUS ON INTERVENTIONAL ONCOLOGY W/ U.S; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC LAUNCHES OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES IN U.S; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Net $1.46B; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC – IF CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES REMAIN SIMILAR FOR FISCAL YEAR, CO FISCAL YEAR 2019 REV TO BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY ABOUT $50 MLN TO $150 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook to Stable From Negative; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS 529 MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP DEVICES; 16/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–PROS V23 618 MOD TO 18-AP-4367 MEDTRONIC MI (6183076826) DEVICE PO: 618; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q EPS $1.07; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Among 3 analysts covering Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Heron Therapeutics had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Northland Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The stock of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, March 11. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Cowen & Co. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $54 target in Friday, February 22 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Northland Capital. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased Walker & Dunlop Inc (NYSE:WD) stake by 8,393 shares to 178,961 valued at $9.11 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Universal Forest Products Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI) stake by 114,195 shares and now owns 651,480 shares. Bank Of Nt Butterfield & Son Ltd was reduced too.

More notable recent Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shareholders Booked A 57% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Game-changer of a call on Heron Therapeutics? – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HGV, HRTX, EDIT – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Heron Therapeutics, Box, Cloudera, and Mammoth Energy and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX) and Encourages Heron Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Horizon Investments Llc increased Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr Sp stake by 1.57M shares to 1.62M valued at $76.00 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Suncor Energy Inc New Com (NYSE:SU) stake by 41,194 shares and now owns 78,087 shares. Johnson Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) was raised too.

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 20.93 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Medtronic had 18 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Northland Capital maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) rating on Wednesday, February 20. UBS has “Buy” rating and $110 target. On Tuesday, January 15 the stock rating was upgraded by BTIG Research to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $100 target in Thursday, April 4 report. On Tuesday, January 8 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform” on Wednesday, June 5. Citigroup maintained the shares of MDT in report on Monday, February 25 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Medtronic plc. (MDT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Medtronic Completes Acquisition of Titan Spine NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Wells Fargo: Medtronic An Accelerating Growth Story Trading At A Discount – Benzinga” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley: Medtronic’s $4B Financing Could Be 10-Cent EPS Tailwind – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic Announces Pricing of â‚¬5 Billion of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.