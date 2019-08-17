Kennedy Capital Management Raised By $925,936 Its Range Resources (RRC) Position; Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Increased Its Micron Technology (MU) Holding

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased Range Resources Corporation (RRC) stake by 11.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kennedy Capital Management Inc acquired 84,176 shares as Range Resources Corporation (RRC)’s stock declined 36.99%. The Kennedy Capital Management Inc holds 844,056 shares with $9.49M value, up from 759,880 last quarter. Range Resources Corporation now has $1.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.1. About 11.31 million shares traded or 9.05% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 16/04/2018 – Range Announces Credit Facility Renewal and Extension; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – RANGE IS ON TARGET WITH ITS $941 MLN CAPITAL BUDGET FOR 2018; 22/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ March 20 Conference; 30/04/2018 – Range Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS HAS MULTIPLE ASSET SALES UNDERWAY; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: to Name Mark Scucchi as Chief Financial Officer; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – NEW AGREEMENT HAS A MATURITY DATE OF APRIL 13, 2023; 12/04/2018 – RANGE: RETIREMENT OF EVP, COO RAY N. WALKER; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Net $49.2M; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: New Five-Year Pact With 27 Institutions Has Maximum Facility Size of $4B

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased Micron Technology Inc (MU) stake by 15764.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Platinum Investment Management Ltd acquired 2.55 million shares as Micron Technology Inc (MU)’s stock rose 7.14%. The Platinum Investment Management Ltd holds 2.56 million shares with $105.91 million value, up from 16,152 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc now has $48.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.10% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $43.55. About 17.67M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 02/04/2018 – Micron reported better than expected results on Thursday; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To Rev $7.7B-$7.8B; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM; 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $681,327 activity. $97,997 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) was bought by FUNK JAMES M on Monday, March 11. GRAY STEVEN D had bought 20,000 shares worth $218,924. Scucchi Mark had bought 11,100 shares worth $100,344.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) stake by 28,736 shares to 131,302 valued at $7.91 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alamo Group Inc (NYSE:ALG) stake by 25,480 shares and now owns 145,747 shares. Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Ltd Liability Company owns 1,000 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Grp LP holds 0% or 3,370 shares. 191,821 were accumulated by Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Company. Tradition Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Federated Investors Pa holds 71,187 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Gam Ag invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 270,288 shares. Jennison Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Cambrian Cap Lp stated it has 4.96% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). 1,197 were accumulated by Whittier Trust Of Nevada. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Aristotle Cap Boston Llc reported 167,811 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 1,027 are owned by Cullen Frost Bankers. American Assets Management Llc owns 30,000 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Range Resources Corp has $21 highest and $3.75 lowest target. $11.54’s average target is 181.46% above currents $4.1 stock price. Range Resources Corp had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, July 15. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell” on Monday, June 24. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 2. FBR Capital maintained Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) rating on Tuesday, February 26. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $21 target.

