Kennedy Capital Management Position in Oceanfirst Financial (OCFC) Has Upped by $1.18 Million as Valuation Declined; Altria Group (MO) Position Upped by Alphamark Advisors Llc

Alphamark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Altria Group (MO) by 1007.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc bought 23,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 25,348 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20M, up from 2,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $39.95. About 11.64M shares traded or 16.12% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: EXPECT VOLUMES TO IMPROVE IN THE BACK HALF OF ’18; 16/05/2018 – Altria May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT’S APPLICATION TO FDA FOR COPENHAGEN® SNUFF FINE CUT; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 22/05/2018 – Altria creates new `core’, `innovative’ tobacco units

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Oceanfirst Financial Corp (OCFC) by 10.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 48,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.17% . The institutional investor held 536,341 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.33M, up from 487,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oceanfirst Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.57. About 91,626 shares traded. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 07/03/2018 OceanFirst at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net Interest Income $55.7M; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice President and Director of Cash Management; 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in OceanFirst; 20/04/2018 – OceanFirst Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q EPS 12c; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice Pres and Director of Cash Management; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net $5.43M; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Buys 1.3% Position in OceanFirst; 05/04/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 2.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.95, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold OCFC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 33.20 million shares or 0.10% more from 33.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, a Brazil-based fund reported 29,029 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.04% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Putnam Invs Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Earnest Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Gw Henssler & Associate Limited has 18,000 shares. Schroder Invest Gp reported 836,473 shares stake. Stifel Fincl Corp reported 97,349 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 13,556 shares stake. Clover Partners LP reported 70,767 shares. Addison Capital stated it has 0.15% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Aperio Gp Lc has 9,040 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 42,016 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Northern has invested 0.01% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Citigroup stated it has 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC).

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 261,302 shares to 42,186 shares, valued at $796,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 48,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,358 shares, and cut its stake in Nextgen Healthcare Inc.

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05M and $228.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor (ONNN) by 115,325 shares to 1,995 shares, valued at $40,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 19,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,282 shares, and cut its stake in Total System Service (NYSE:TSS).