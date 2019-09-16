Kennedy Capital Management Position in Cubic (CUB) Raised by $339,328; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Schnieders Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cubic Corporation (CUB) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 5,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.90% . The institutional investor held 160,720 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.36 million, up from 155,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cubic Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $72.69. About 172,234 shares traded. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 0.45% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 03/05/2018 – Cubic Expands Footprint with Office Opening in Dallas, Texas; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CUBIC 3Q ADJ EBITDA FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 05/04/2018 – Cubic to Explore Mobility Strategies at American Public Transportation Association (APTA) Conference; 19/03/2018 – Cubic Publishes New Industry Report Pushing for Greater Role of Public Transit Authorities in Driving Mobility as a Service; 22/05/2018 – Cubic and TransLink Launch Open Payments on Vancouver’s Public Transit System; 09/03/2018 Cubic to Showcase Expeditionary Communications Solutions at SATELLITE 2018; 19/04/2018 – Cubic Agrees to Sell its Training Services Business for Approximately $135 Million; 02/05/2018 – CUBIC 2Q EBITDA $11.40; 17/05/2018 – Cubic Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 07/05/2018 – Cubic Awarded Contract to Deliver PRISim Suite PortableTrainers to US Air National Guard

Schnieders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc bought 3,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 56,983 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.37M, up from 53,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $380.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $118.96. About 7.87 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/05/2018 – LATEST CLIENT SURVEY ON U.S. TREASURIES SHOWS FEWEST NET SHORTS SINCE APRIL 17, 2017 – J.P. MORGAN SURVEY; 14/05/2018 – Hovnanian Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE IN ACCELERATED $400M SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ JPMORGAN; 11/04/2018 – Proposal Would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and Other ‘GSIBs’; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 08/05/2018 – Imperva Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL BRL COULD REACH 3.65/USD BY ELECTION: JPMORGAN; 09/05/2018 – SHELL RDSb.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 3000P FROM 2950P; 11/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase & Co expected to post earnings of $2.28 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – BAE SYSTEMS PLC BAES.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 600P FROM 550P

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $531,579 activity. HARRISON MARK also bought $10,025 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) shares. 167 shares valued at $9,904 were bought by EDWARDS JAMES R on Wednesday, May 8. FELDMANN BRADLEY H bought $40,787 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) on Wednesday, May 8. On Friday, June 7 the insider GUILES EDWIN A bought $162,417. $301,250 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) shares were bought by WARNER JOHN H JR.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 105,244 shares to 51,709 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 69,443 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,042 shares, and cut its stake in 1St Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold CUB shares while 43 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 4.40% more from 28.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Millennium Ltd has invested 0.02% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 48,119 shares. 151,834 were accumulated by Pier Limited Liability Company. Campbell & Co Adviser Limited reported 5,828 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 99,392 are held by Citadel Advisors Ltd Com. Strs Ohio holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) for 105,000 shares. Stifel Corporation invested in 4,339 shares or 0% of the stock. First Interstate Bancorporation reported 360 shares. Bamco Inc New York holds 0.04% or 155,000 shares in its portfolio. Intrepid Cap Mgmt, Florida-based fund reported 27,063 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 9,568 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn Inc owns 0.01% invested in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) for 2,578 shares. Skylands Cap Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. 200 are owned by Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership. Lord Abbett Commerce Ltd owns 158,037 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.