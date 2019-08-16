Kennedy Capital Management Position in Columbia Banking System (COLB) Lowered by $1.71 Million; As Air Lease (AL) Stock Value Rose, Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Has Boosted Position by $1.32 Million

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in Air Lease Corporation (AL) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 38,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 132,196 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 93,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Air Lease Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $37.95. About 701,048 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft With Travel Service; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SUBSTANTIAL MAJORITY OF REVOLVING COMMITMENTS FROM MAY 5, 2021 TO MAY 5, 2022; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL); 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5B; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – REVENUE OF $381 MLN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, UP 5.8%; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB) by 18.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 53,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.27% . The institutional investor held 229,308 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.50M, down from 282,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Columbia Banking System Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.68. About 138,402 shares traded. Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has declined 6.54% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical COLB News: 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System Total Assets at March 31 Were $12.53 Billion; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC COLB.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 18 PCT; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 03/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Greg Sigrist Chief Financial Officer; 04/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Promotes Brock Lakely To Chief Accounting Officer; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 10/04/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q EPS 55c; 23/03/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43M and $143.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 100,209 shares to 13,575 shares, valued at $378,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shufro Rose Comm Limited reported 36,275 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 1,493 were reported by Brown Brothers Harriman And. Capital Corporation Va holds 1.25% or 132,405 shares. Glenmede Com Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). The Texas-based Bbva Compass Bancorp Inc has invested 0.03% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Denali Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.42% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 6,328 shares. Artisan Prns Partnership holds 0.41% or 6.01 million shares. Moreover, Kwmg Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Brandywine Glob Investment Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.08% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) or 323,692 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Wellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.46 million shares. 6,524 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Quantbot Tech LP invested in 6,519 shares. Calamos Advisors Lc stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).

Since July 1, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $18,722 activity. Shares for $5,633 were bought by Lawson David C. Shares for $8,433 were bought by BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO on Monday, July 1.

Analysts await Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.63 per share. COLB’s profit will be $45.96M for 13.37 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Columbia Banking System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.27% negative EPS growth.