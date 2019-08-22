Kennedy Capital Management Position in American Assets Trust (AAT) Has Lowered by $2.18 Million as Market Value Rose; Tocqueville Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Nucor (NUE) Position by $1.30 Million; Share Value Declined

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 16.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 22,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 110,817 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.47M, down from 133,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 1.09 million shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 01/05/2018 – NUCOR: TARIFF EXEMPTION EXTENSION EXTENDS CLIENT UNCERTAINTY; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Nucor Corp’s Senior Unsecured Debt ‘A-‘; 11/05/2018 – Nucor Announces Plans to Build Galvanizing Line at Arkansas Sheet Mill; 18/04/2018 – Nucor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SAYS EXTENSION PROBABLY WILL SPUR STEEL IMPORT SURGE; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Face Pressure, Industry Falls This Quarter; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR REPORTS PLANS TO GALVANIZING LINE AT ARKANSAS SHEET MILL; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR: EXPECT MAY 1 TO BE FIRM DATE TO DETERMINE 232 EXEMPTIONS; 20/04/2018 – mCig’s Subsidiary, Grow Contractors Inc., Announces it has Secured an Exclusive Management Contract in Sacramento, CA, Paving the Way to an Expanded Presence in the State; 21/05/2018 – US NUCLEAR APPOINTED TO SELL zNOSE HIGH-SPEED GC CHEMICAL SNIFFERS

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Assets Trust Inc (AAT) by 10.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 48,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The institutional investor held 403,758 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.52 million, down from 452,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Assets Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $47.27. About 101,898 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 23.77% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 09/04/2018 – Automotive Safety System Invented for Improved Visibility (AAT-3023); 01/05/2018 – American Assets Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 30/03/2018 – AAT HOLDING SA AHL.WA SAYS LOCK SYNDICATION TOGETHER WITH ITS UNIT POLON-ALFA HOLDS 97.55% STAKE OF CO AFTER SHARE BUY-BACK; 15/03/2018 – lnventHelp Hydration Mouth Guard for Athletes lnvented (AAT-3044); 13/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Traction-Enhancement System for Vehicles (AAT-2097); 23/04/2018 – KAMADA UNABLE TO BEGIN PHASE 3 INHALED AAT CLINICAL STUDY IN 2H; 12/03/2018 Arrowhead Begins Dosing in Phase 1 Study of ARO-AAT for Treatment of Alpha-1 Liver Disease; 15/03/2018 – Nail Polish/Acrylic Nail Easy Removal Device lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (AAT-1898); 23/04/2018 – Kamada: FDA Has Continued Concerns and Questions Related to the Safety Profile of Inhaled AAT; 15/03/2018 – Aptinyx Presents Data on NMDA Receptor Modulator NYX-458 in a Preclinical Model of Parkinson’s Cognitive Impairment at the AAT-AD/PD Focus Meeting 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold AAT shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 44.78 million shares or 0.06% more from 44.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.04% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Advsr Preferred Ltd Liability Company owns 2,720 shares. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership has 7,322 shares. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated holds 17,695 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Century Cos stated it has 105,962 shares. Usa Fin Portformulas holds 0.12% or 4,011 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 4,190 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Natixis Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 93,848 shares. Bowling Management Lc has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Piedmont Inv Advisors accumulated 9,560 shares. Ameriprise Finance Inc invested in 0.02% or 1.16 million shares. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 34,253 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 6,200 shares.

More notable recent American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Assets Trust, Inc. (AAT) CEO Ernest Rady on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “American Assets Trust (AAT) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “American Assets Trust, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “American Assets Trust, Inc. Acquires La Jolla Commons in San Diego, California – GlobeNewswire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “American Assets Trust Inc (AAT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc by 30,748 shares to 191,741 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextgen Healthcare Inc by 129,082 shares in the quarter, for a total of 514,571 shares, and has risen its stake in Qcr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:QCRH).

More notable recent Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nucor Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Nucor (NUE) Issues Downbeat Q2 Earnings View, Shares Slip – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Nucor Corporation’s (NYSE:NUE) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62 billion and $7.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) by 21,150 shares to 283,050 shares, valued at $4.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 32,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 596,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Analysts await Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, down 54.51% or $1.27 from last year’s $2.33 per share. NUE’s profit will be $321.34 million for 11.54 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Nucor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.87% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.05% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 4,744 shares. Rnc Cap Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0% stake. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv owns 12,347 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Whittier Company Of Nevada Incorporated has invested 0% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 3,592 shares. First Trust Limited Partnership holds 0.13% or 1.08 million shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth Management Inc invested in 0.16% or 8,861 shares. Bragg Financial Advsr holds 0.07% or 8,743 shares. Wellington Shields Limited Co holds 0.12% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) invested in 513 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 26,209 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council reported 0.02% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). 90,010 were reported by Macquarie Group Inc Limited. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 1,158 shares.