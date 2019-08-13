Kennedy Capital Management Maintains Stake in Steel Dynamics (STLD); Marathon Asset Management Llp Holds Holding in Aflac (AFL)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 46.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 23,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The institutional investor held 74,501 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, up from 50,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $27.38. About 1.54M shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 07/03/2018 Trump tariffs could cost as well as create U.S. steel jobs; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Steel Dynamics May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 01/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS CEO: U.S. NEEDS TO NORMALIZE LEVEL OF IMPORTS; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Deal Expected to Be Accretive to Near-Term Earnings and Cash Flow Per Shr; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS TO BUY CSN HEARTLAND FLAT ROLL OPS; 14/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN STEELMAKER CSN EXPECTS TO CLOSE SALE OF U.S. UNIT TO STEEL DYNAMICS IN 90 DAYS- FILING; 18/04/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS 1Q EPS 96C; SAW 1Q EPS 88C-92C; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – AVERAGE QUARTERLY STEEL PRODUCT PRICING IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE MORE THAN SCRAP COSTS; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE PAID IN CASH FROM AVAILABLE RESERVES

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 67,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 2.20M shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.80 million, up from 2.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $52.32. About 1.95 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q EPS 91c; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.72-Adj EPS $3.88; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC REPORTS 1Q RESULTS, AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, DECLARES 2Q; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Aflac Outlook To Pos From Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aflac (A3 senior debt) With Stable Outlook; 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Raymond James a little less bullish on Aflac – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AFL, Agilent, Allergan, Barrick Gold, Cognex, Hilton, Lloyds, MetLife, Slack, Wingstop and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 16, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Aflac Inc. agrees to acquire Florida-based dental and vision benefits provider – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 81% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Aflac, Apple, Chipotle, Coca-Cola, Dell, Dish, Gilead, McDonaldâ€™s, Starbucks and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,659 activity.

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94B and $7.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 37,527 shares to 727,044 shares, valued at $76.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto (NYSE:TD) by 11,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 486,754 shares, and cut its stake in Franco (NYSE:FNV).

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 147,115 shares to 45,497 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr Pfd Cnv Ser D by 29,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,355 shares, and cut its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC).

