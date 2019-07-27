Kennedy Capital Management Maintains Stake in Shore Bancshares (SHBI); Atlanta Capital Group Upped Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 4,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,692 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97 million, up from 74,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63 million shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan chief paid 364 times more than his typical worker; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Access Growth Adds Prysmian, Exits Sysmex; 20/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Lead $8B Coty Refi; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – J.P. MORGAN SAYS RECENT LIBOR/OIS WIDENING IS A “VERY MINOR TIGHTENING” OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS, NOT ENOUGH “TO MOTIVATE A CHANGE TO THE MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK”; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises JP Morgan Chase Mortgage Op Assessment Ranking; 21/03/2018 – E.ON SE EONGn.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.5 EUROS FROM 10.5 EUROS; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $166

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Shore Bancshares Inc (SHBI) by 51.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 27,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,396 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, up from 53,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Shore Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.25. About 9,171 shares traded. Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) has declined 11.65% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SHBI News: 21/04/2018 DJ West Shore Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSSH)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold SHBI shares while 19 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 8.25 million shares or 2.43% less from 8.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fsi Group Inc Inc Ltd Co holds 0.18% or 11,338 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Prtnrs holds 0% or 977 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Llp holds 983,472 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 53,203 shares. Moreover, Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) for 11,546 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. Legal And General Grp Plc has 1,916 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 3,858 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 43 shares. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI). Toth Fin Advisory holds 0% in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) or 300 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L owns 0.13% invested in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) for 61,643 shares. Strs Ohio owns 36,800 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 92,043 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI).

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 6,488 shares to 117,877 shares, valued at $6.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 44,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,761 shares, and cut its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Friedman Stacey sold $317,310. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. 11,659 shares were sold by Petno Douglas B, worth $1.22M. 13,341 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $1.40M were sold by Beer Lori A. Scher Peter had sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96M on Tuesday, January 29.