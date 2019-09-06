Kennedy Capital Management Lowered Tech Data (TECD) Position by $646,068 as Market Value Declined; Ducommun (DCO) Shareholder Eam Investors Trimmed Its Stake by $457,477

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) by 31.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 10,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.48% . The institutional investor held 22,809 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $993,000, down from 33,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Ducommun Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $468.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $40.61. About 16,379 shares traded. Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) has risen 29.06% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DCO News: 10/04/2018 – Ducommun Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Ducommun at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Noble Capital Markets; 24/04/2018 – Ducommun Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 08/03/2018 Ducommun Access Event Set By Noble Capital Markets for Mar. 15; 03/05/2018 – Ducommun Names Stephen Oswald as Chairman; 24/04/2018 – Ducommun Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun 1Q EPS 22c; 03/05/2018 – Ducommun Appoints Stephen Oswald as Chairman of its Board of Directors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ducommun Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DCO); 16/05/2018 – Ducommun Presenting at Conference May 23

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tech Data Corporation (TECD) by 18.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc analyzed 6,334 shares as the company's stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 27,301 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, down from 33,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tech Data Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $100.73. About 128,937 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold TECD shares while 85 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 35.44 million shares or 1.62% less from 36.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Invest Counsel invested in 19,875 shares. Ameriprise Finance reported 217,396 shares. Moreover, Sun Life Fin Inc has 0.13% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). James Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 6,880 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP reported 0.04% stake. Lyrical Asset Mngmt LP invested in 2.25% or 1.64 million shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd has 0.01% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 6,001 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 76,311 shares. Meritage Portfolio holds 0.59% or 57,255 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Comm New York holds 121,369 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Inv has invested 0.25% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Moreover, Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Co has 0.06% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 54,885 shares. Acadian Asset Management Lc owns 159,211 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD).

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shore Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 27,336 shares to 80,396 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 75,091 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,997 shares, and has risen its stake in Gates Industrial Corporation Plc.

Analysts await Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.98 EPS, down 1.32% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.02 per share. TECD’s profit will be $108.72M for 8.45 P/E if the $2.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual EPS reported by Tech Data Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.78% EPS growth.

More notable recent Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "5 Guru Stocks With Predictable Businesses – Yahoo Finance" on August 29, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold DCO shares while 37 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 9.28 million shares or 5.54% more from 8.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 15,100 shares. 1,050 were reported by Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). Victory Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). Bragg Finance Inc has 0.24% invested in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) for 43,111 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0% invested in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) for 11,611 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 56,846 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Argent Capital Mngmt holds 80,565 shares. Mackay Shields owns 33,792 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Partnership owns 26,322 shares. Alphaone Investment Ltd Liability Corporation holds 45,230 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 0% or 47,791 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc owns 118,302 shares. Kennedy Mngmt owns 0.16% invested in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) for 156,953 shares.

More notable recent Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Ducommun Closes on Strategic Acquisition NYSE:DCO – GlobeNewswire" on September 11, 2017

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $407.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in America’s Car Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 17,397 shares to 32,598 shares, valued at $2.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 51,621 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,356 shares, and has risen its stake in Invitae Corporation.