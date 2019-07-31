Kennedy Capital Management Lowered Stake in Deluxe (DLX) by $3.83 Million; At&T (T) Stock Rose While Intact Investment Management Has Decreased Stake

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 20,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 457,100 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.33M, down from 477,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.39. About 16.48M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – Shortly after AT&T apologized for the “big mistake” it made in hiring President Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, the company released a document explaining its relationship with the president’s fixer; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 19/04/2018 – AT&T’s CEO Finally Gets to State His Case for Time Warner Deal; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 18/05/2018 – Tower One Wireless Completes Acquisition Of Mexico Tower Company With AT&T Master Lease Agreement; 17/05/2018 – Stryker To Make Its Sixth K9s For Warriors Donation Of 2018 At The AT&T Byron Nelson; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen as Consultant a `Big Mistake’; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Memo Reportedly Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was ‘big Mistake,’ Announces Lobbyist Exit — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Expects Organic Adjusted EPS Growth in Low Single Digits for 2018; 27/03/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVE RESUMES TESTIMONY IN AT&T MERGER TRIAL

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Deluxe Corporation (DLX) by 62.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 88,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,307 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, down from 142,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Deluxe Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.74. About 135,345 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 42.49% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.92% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp CEO Succession Committee Has Been Formed to Lead the Succession Process, Which Will Consider Both Internal and External Candidates; 09/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp. Acquires LogoMix, A Provider Of Custom Marketing Products For Small Businesses; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corporation Announces CEO Succession Plan; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Added 10c to 1Q EPS; 16/03/2018 Deluxe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – A CEO SUCCESSION COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD HAS BEEN FORMED TO LEAD CEO SUCCESSION PROCESS; 02/05/2018 – Deluxe Corporation Declares Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NON-GAAP EPS FROM $5.60 TO $5.80; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE BUYS LOGOMIX FOR $43M IN CASH

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 21.32% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DLX’s profit will be $70.85 million for 6.78 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.55% EPS growth.

More notable recent Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid Deluxe’s (NYSE:DLX) 38% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Deluxe Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Deluxe Corp. (DLX) Tops Q2 EPS by 14c, Offers Q3 and FY Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Deluxe Announces Q2 2019 Earnings Release Information – Business Wire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “WarnerMedia starts ‘significant’ cuts in ad sales – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T – Value Over Volume – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Most Vital Indicators For AT&T – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “1 Big Reason T-Mobile/Sprint Will Be Good for Consumers – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.15 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.