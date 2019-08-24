Kennedy Capital Management Lowered Stake in Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) by $1.08 Million as Share Value Rose; Element Capital Management Raised Its Position in Kla (KLAC) by $448,035

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) by 12.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 11,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 85,184 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.77M, down from 97,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $92.76. About 66,102 shares traded. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) has risen 13.01% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CPK News: 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES RAISES DIV BY 13.8%; 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q Rev $239.4M; 09/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Raises Dividend By 13.8 Percent; 17/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation To Host Live Webcast At 2018 AGA Financial Forum; 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES RAISES QTRLY DIV. TO 37C/SHR VS 32.5C/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q EPS $1.64; 17/04/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation To Host Conference Call To Review First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 09/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Raises Dividend to 37c; 08/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $239.4 MLN VS $185.2 MLN

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 18.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 3,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The hedge fund held 24,344 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, up from 20,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $139.16. About 1.49M shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buys Israel’s Orbotech at $3.4 Billion Valuation; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.02 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN NEW LONG-TERM DEBT FINANCING TO COMPLETE SHARE REPURCHASE; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR AN EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $3.4 BLN; 26/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR CORP KLAC.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $110; 26/04/2018 – KLA-TENCOR 3Q ADJ EPS $2.02, EST. $1.99; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – NO APPROVAL BY KLA-TENCOR STOCKHOLDERS IS REQUIRED FOR DEAL; 26/04/2018 – KLA-TENCOR CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.02; 15/05/2018 – Lam and KLA Will Keep Enjoying Memory-Chip Craze, Says Cowen — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CPK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 10.26 million shares or 0.05% more from 10.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) for 300 shares. Northeast Consultants Inc owns 0.03% invested in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) for 3,200 shares. Huntington Bancshares, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,432 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated has 64,980 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 36,203 were accumulated by Income Prns Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Hennessy Advsrs has 0.25% invested in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) for 60,158 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd, a Guernsey-based fund reported 2,936 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins has 5,354 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The owns 0% invested in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) for 10,260 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 23,309 shares. 6,100 were accumulated by Gamco Inc Et Al. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md reported 2.24 million shares. Ls Inv Advsr Lc holds 1,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 15,131 shares. 18,454 are held by Td Asset Management.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 114,719 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $10.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gamestop Corp Class A (NYSE:GME) by 50,633 shares in the quarter, for a total of 349,528 shares, and has risen its stake in Osi Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSIS).

More notable recent Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) to Post Q1 Earnings: What’s Up? – Zacks.com” on May 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation To Host Live Webcast At 2019 AGA Financial Forum – PRNewswire” published on May 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 â€œBoringâ€ Stocks With Exciting Prospects – Investorplace.com” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Eastern Shore Natural Gas Company Receives Positive Environmental Assessment from FERC for Del-Mar Energy Pathway Project – PRNewswire” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Zacks.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Capital has 0.03% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 5,868 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Com invested in 6,097 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cap Fund Sa owns 36,482 shares. Sensato Investors Ltd Liability holds 6,218 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors Inc reported 0.27% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). 131,338 were accumulated by Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc. South Dakota Investment Council has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Hl Ltd Company accumulated 3,953 shares. Johnson Fincl has invested 0% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership reported 0.1% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 199,437 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Keybank Association Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,760 shares. First Mercantile Tru owns 990 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca holds 11.74 million shares.