Kennedy Capital Management Lowered Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Stake By $3.48 Million; RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering RLJ Lodging (NYSE:RLJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. RLJ Lodging had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Wells Fargo upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $2000 target in Wednesday, May 15 report. Deutsche Bank maintained RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. See RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) latest ratings:

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) stake by 30.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 99,516 shares as Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR)’s stock rose 8.24%. The Kennedy Capital Management Inc holds 229,258 shares with $8.21 million value, down from 328,774 last quarter. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc now has $4.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $42.28. About 170,813 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 37.72% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.72% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 16/03/2018 Rexford Industrial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 08/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : CAPITAL ONE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q EPS 15c; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED USING CASH ON HAND, CO’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT, RE-INVESTMENT OF DISPOSITION PROCEEDS; 19/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY- ON APRIL 17, BOARD OF CO EXPANDED BOARD BY ONE SEAT AND ELECTED DIANA J. INGRAM AS A DIRECTOR – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment of Diana Ingram to Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Sees FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.02-$1.05; 19/03/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty: Aquisition Funded Through Cash on Hand and Line of Credit Draw; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS THREE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $33.8M; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C

More notable recent RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Misses Q2 EPS by 17c, Revenues Miss – StreetInsider.com” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “SunTrust Downgrades Hilton Hotels And RLJ Lodging Trust – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$17.96, Is RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RLJ Lodging Trust 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $85,250 activity. 5,000 shares valued at $85,250 were bought by LA FORGIA ROBERT M on Monday, June 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold RLJ Lodging Trust shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 156.90 million shares or 5.10% less from 165.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Deprince Race & Zollo accumulated 987,774 shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 590,782 shares. Los Angeles Management & Equity Research Inc holds 0.02% or 154,848 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 61,377 shares. Pggm Invs stated it has 0.15% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Profund Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 13,045 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Svcs Group Inc Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 388,059 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 16 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 78,729 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 65,992 shares.

RLJ Lodging Trust is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.77 billion. The firm also manages real estate funds. It has a 16.79 P/E ratio. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States.

The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $15.97. About 1.23M shares traded. RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has declined 22.37% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RLJ News: 16/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST RLJ.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 09/05/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 09/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – QTRLY PRO FORMA REVPAR DECREASED 0.7%; 28/03/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $262,000 PER KEY; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS – INTENDS TO RUN MICHELLE APPLEBAUM AND SAMANTHA YABLON, FOR ELECTION AT RLJ LODGING TRUST’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 09/05/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $429.6M; 09/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – QTRLY ADJUSTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE AND UNIT OF $0.47; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION – LESLIE D. HALE TO BE; 20/03/2018 – Land & Buildings Blasts Management of RLJ Lodging Trust; 20/03/2018 – Activist Litt Pushes for RLJ Lodging Sale, Nominates 2 Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold REXR shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 99.26 million shares or 6.86% more from 92.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Retail Bank owns 1,424 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Limited Company holds 0.02% or 416,174 shares. Loomis Sayles And Com Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 413,801 shares. Heitman Real Estate Secs holds 804,868 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 119,598 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Rech Incorporated reported 33,380 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association invested in 82,425 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Prelude Capital Management Limited has 0.01% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 5,034 shares. 155,226 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Amalgamated Fincl Bank accumulated 12,709 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.02% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Us Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 5,540 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 25,165 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 197,700 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased Intest Corporation (NYSEMKT:INTT) stake by 50,230 shares to 174,976 valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1. It also upped Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) stake by 545,721 shares and now owns 738,298 shares. Smart Global Holdings Inc was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Rexford Industrial Realty had 6 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) earned “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, March 14. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus.

More notable recent Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Jefferies gets bullish on real estate – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Rexford Industrial Realty’s (NYSE:REXR) Share Price Gain Of 194% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Closer Look At Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.’s (NYSE:REXR) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rexford Industrial acquires Los Angeles property in UPREIT deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 11, 2019.