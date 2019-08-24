Kennedy Capital Management Lowered Position in Heritage Commerce (HTBK) by $1.07 Million; Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Shares Declined While Grs Advisors Has Upped Stake

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 100,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 372,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86 million, up from 271,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.77. About 994,216 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) by 10.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 89,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 780,087 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44M, down from 869,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Heritage Commerce Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $493.27 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $11.34. About 181,339 shares traded. Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) has declined 19.44% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HTBK News: 08/05/2018 – Heritage Commerce Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 HERITAGE COMMERCE CORP HTBK.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp Announces The Completion Of Its Merger With United American Bank; 11/05/2018 – Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Exits Heritage Commerce; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 09/05/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Financial Institutions Conference in Denver; 23/03/2018 – Heritage Commerce Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Commerce Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTBK); 27/04/2018 – HERITAGE COMMERCE CORP HTBK.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 14/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into United American Bank in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Heritage Commerce Corp. — UABK

Since May 22, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $337,090 activity. 9,020 Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) shares with value of $107,951 were bought by Conner Jack W. On Thursday, May 30 DiNapoli Jason Philip bought $60,482 worth of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) or 5,000 shares.

