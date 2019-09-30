Kennedy Capital Management Lowered Its Adtran (ADTN) Position by $2.95 Million; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Market Value Rose, Holder Fifth Third Bancorp Has Trimmed by $568,140 Its Stake

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Adtran Inc (ADTN) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 196,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.80% . The institutional investor held 745,581 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.37M, down from 941,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Adtran Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $540.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 95,363 shares traded. ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has declined 31.63% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ADTN News: 17/04/2018 – ADTRAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 29C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 08/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING ADTRAN, Inc. to Release First Quarter Earnings on April 17, 2018; 12/04/2018 – ADTRAN Personalizes and Streamlines Subscriber Experience with New Modular Software Applications; 20/03/2018 – ADTRAN INC ADTN.O – SECURED EPON BUSINESS FOR NORTH AMERICA FROM SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES LTD; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Adtran May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 15 Mos; 20/03/2018 ADTRAN Increases Market Leadership in North American MSO Business by Entering Broad Based Agreement with Sumitomo Electric Industries; 14/05/2018 – ADTRAN to Lead Broadband Forum’s Advanced Application-Level Traffic Generation Testing

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 2,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 123,197 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.21 million, down from 125,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $208.13. About 579,663 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June – sources – The Edge Markets; 16/03/2018 – With a change of leadership, Goldman reignites an old debate; 28/03/2018 – Goldman Cuts iPhone Estimates Citing ‘Deterioration In Demand’; 13/03/2018 – Goldman Sach’s Harvey Schwartz gave the company an ultimatum for Lloyd Blankfein’s CEO position – and it completely backfired; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN TO DEPLOY ITS OWN CASH IN SAUDI DEALS FOR FIRST TIME; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Traders Improperly Shared Customer Info, Engaged in Questionable Conduct to Affect Forex Prices — N.Y. DFS; 09/04/2018 – Goldman Says High-Grade Credit Can Absorb Surprise 2018 M&A Rush; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein reportedly is prepping his exit; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN TOOK ADVANTAGE OF “EXCELLENT ENVIRONMENT FOR HARVESTING” IN INVESTING AND LENDING BUSINESS IN 1Q -CFO; 28/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs slashes Apple iPhone sales estimates due to ‘demand deterioration’

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.54, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 14 investors sold ADTN shares while 43 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 42.53 million shares or 0.97% less from 42.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, down 94.44% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ADTN’s profit will be $478,263 for 282.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by ADTRAN, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -91.67% negative EPS growth.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) by 5,302 shares to 160,720 shares, valued at $10.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Propetro Holding Corp by 368,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 785,023 shares, and has risen its stake in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.