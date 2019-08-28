Kennedy Capital Management Lowered Cousins Properties (CUZ) Holding; Hood River Capital Management Has Decreased By $1.60 Million Its Digimarc (DMRC) Position

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) stake by 19.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 364,676 shares as Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ)’s stock declined 7.62%. The Kennedy Capital Management Inc holds 1.50 million shares with $14.51M value, down from 1.87 million last quarter. Cousins Properties Incorporated now has $4.97B valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.89. About 82,656 shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has declined 4.09% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone to Bd of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Former COO boomerangs back to Cousins Properties boardroom; 13/03/2018 Paul Vieira: Via CBS affiliate in Minnesota — Source: QB Kirk Cousins To Sign With Vikings; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS WAS $0.15 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q FFO 15c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cousins Properties Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUZ); 19/03/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES BOOSTS DIV TO $0.065 FROM $0.06; EST. $0.06; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone To Board Of Directors

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased Digimarc Corp (DMRC) stake by 8.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 51,549 shares as Digimarc Corp (DMRC)’s stock rose 36.50%. The Hood River Capital Management Llc holds 573,541 shares with $18.00M value, down from 625,090 last quarter. Digimarc Corp now has $469.12M valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $37.73. About 26,535 shares traded. Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) has risen 50.35% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DMRC News: 01/05/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 11/05/2018 – Digimarc Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System; 14/05/2018 – Digimarc Announces Support for SmartLabel®; 23/05/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Digimarc Showcases Digimarc Barcode at Largest Retail Exhibition in Japan; 25/04/2018 – Digimarc 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digimarc Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DMRC); 09/04/2018 – Digimarc Guardian Unveils Piracy Impact Service at London Book Fair

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) stake by 86,236 shares to 2.06 million valued at $42.68 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Wright Medical Group Nv stake by 19,004 shares and now owns 675,204 shares. Globant Sa (NYSE:GLOB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold DMRC shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.24 million shares or 2.08% less from 6.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street invested in 0% or 192,893 shares. Lagoda Inv Mgmt Lp has invested 11.06% in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 52,647 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests invested 0% in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). Hood River Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.91% or 573,541 shares. Marathon Capital Mngmt owns 8,435 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon owns 36,898 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% or 14,113 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 2,356 shares. Charles Schwab Management holds 26,149 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated reported 19,521 shares stake. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 124 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0% in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). Blair William Il has invested 0.01% in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). Intl Group reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 6.25% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CUZ’s profit will be $99.80M for 12.46 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cousins Properties Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.23% negative EPS growth.

