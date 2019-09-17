Kennedy Capital Management Lifted Its South Jersey Industries (SJI) Position by $320,397 as Share Value Rose; Fedex (FDX) Holder Bath Savings Trust Co Has Lowered Position as Valuation Declined

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 24.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 4,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 14,637 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40M, down from 19,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $172.62. About 989,639 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 08/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS EXPECTS FEDEX TRANSFER DEAL TO CLOSE ON MAY 10; 21/03/2018 – FDX: BREAKING: APD, FBI arresting suspect in Austin bombing. Suspect donated device, shots were fired. #AustinBomber #austinPD – ! $FDX; 20/03/2018 – NBC Charlotte: #BREAKING: One hurt in explosion at FedEx facility outside San Antonio, TX; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q Rev $16.5B; 20/03/2018 – FBI SAYS DOES NOT KNOW YET IF FEDEX FDX.N PACKAGE EXPLOSION NEAR SAN ANTONIO IS RELATED TO AUSTIN SERIAL BOMBING; 20/03/2018 – ‘Race against time’ to find bomber as fifth device blows up in Texas; 14/03/2018 – Rep. Kustoff: Rep. Kustoff Applauds FedEx’s $1 Billion Investment in Memphis Hub; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY EXPRESS SEGMENT GAAP REV $9.37 BLN VS $8.57 BLN; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS PACKAGE DETONATED AT SAN ANTONIO SITE; 20/03/2018 – Globalnews.ca: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 9,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% . The institutional investor held 737,637 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.88 million, up from 727,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in South Jersey Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $32.46. About 75,097 shares traded. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has risen 1.98% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $1.26, EST. 93C; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC – REAFFIRMING 2018 ECONOMIC EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.57 TO $1.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits South Jersey Industries; 10/04/2018 SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within South Jersey Industries, SITO Mobile, Ormat Technologies, R; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q EPS $1.40; 18/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES OFFERINGS PRICES AT $29.50/SHR; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES REAFFIRMS ’18 ECONOMIC EARNINGS VIEW; 14/05/2018 – REG-South Jersey Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ South Jersey Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SJI)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 19 investors sold SJI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 73.09 million shares or 1.90% less from 74.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westwood Holdings Gru Inc has invested 0.45% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Amp Cap Investors Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). United Service Automobile Association reported 14,200 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.13% invested in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 19,535 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Board has 0.01% invested in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) for 117,933 shares. Moreover, Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Reaves W H Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 1.06M shares. Stifel has 427,380 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Diamond Hill Mngmt Incorporated invested in 1.09M shares. Duncker Streett & Inc holds 1,020 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). First Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 1.01M shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 430,195 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SJI Reports 2018 Results; Initiates Guidance NYSE:SJI – GlobeNewswire” on February 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SJI Declares Quarterly Dividend NYSE:SJI – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SJI to Host First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on April 19, 2019. More interesting news about South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arch Coal Inc Class A by 21,307 shares to 103,239 shares, valued at $9.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Forest Products Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 125,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 526,088 shares, and cut its stake in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN).

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $503.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,382 shares to 56,425 shares, valued at $7.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,479 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “FedEx Stock Hit With Bear Note Before Earnings – Schaeffers Research” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “FINAL DEADLINE ALERT – FedEx Corporation (FDX) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 26, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FedEx To Acquire Cargex For Colombia Logistics – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is FedEx Corporation’s (NYSE:FDX) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Culbertson A N stated it has 1.59% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt has invested 0.07% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Moreover, Toronto Dominion Retail Bank has 0.01% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 55,241 shares. Raymond James Associate holds 0.07% or 288,229 shares. Personal Advsr reported 2,136 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has 0.43% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 751 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Timber Creek Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 60 shares. 3,807 were reported by Penobscot Mngmt Inc. Zeke Cap Limited Liability Corporation, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,317 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Co reported 155,025 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ima Wealth reported 0.91% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Shapiro Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Moreover, Johnson Fin Incorporated has 0.18% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 12,410 shares.