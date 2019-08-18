Kennedy Capital Management Lifted Its Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) Stake by $2.26 Million; Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Stake in Progressive Ohio (PGR) Decreased by $1.08 Million

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44 million, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 1.89 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) by 379.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 118,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The institutional investor held 149,989 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 31,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Central Valley Community Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $270.57M market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $20.12. About 15,024 shares traded. Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) has declined 1.33% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CVCY News: 18/04/2018 – Central Valley Community 1Q EPS 38c; 10/04/2018 – Fresno NBC Affiliate, KSEE 24, to Produce California Gubernatorial Debate LIVE in the Central Valley, Broadcast Statewide; 26/03/2018 – DEFH: Notice and Agenda for Public Hearing on Civil Rights in California’s Central Valley April 20, 2018 10:00 a.m; 21/03/2018 – Interior-Reclam: Reclamation releases final environmental documents for six San Luis Unit Central Valley Project interim renewa; 23/03/2018 – DEFH: March 23, 2018 – FEH Council to hold public hearing on civil rights in California’s Central Valley on April 20, 2018; 18/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP CVCY.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.38; 26/03/2018 – DEFH: Notice and Agenda for Public Hearing on Civil Rights in California’s Central Valley – Notice and Agenda for Public; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Underlying, Aa1 Enhanced To Spokane County S.D. 356 (Central Valley), Wa’s Go Bonds; 20/04/2018 – Interior-Reclam: Reclamation updates 2018 Central Valley Project water allocations; 26/04/2018 – WA State Auditor: Central Valley Ambulance Authority Financial 4/26/2018 – 4/26/2018

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd by 47,570 shares to 352,966 shares, valued at $8.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 6,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,289 shares, and cut its stake in Spire Inc.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $43,199 activity. Kinross David A bought $11,075 worth of stock or 632 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 4 investors sold CVCY shares while 18 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 6.19 million shares or 1.37% more from 6.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Mgmt, a Missouri-based fund reported 149,989 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement accumulated 0% or 19,200 shares. Wellington Management Group Inc Llp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 509,809 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 37,407 shares or 0% of the stock. Systematic Fincl Mgmt LP holds 29,550 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Street Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 182,243 shares. Prospector Limited Liability Company accumulated 53,428 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc has invested 0% in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY). Menta Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY). Moreover, Pinnacle Limited Co has 0% invested in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY). Citigroup owns 2,850 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY). Jacobs Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 36,060 shares. Banc Funds Com Ltd Com has 286,674 shares. United Kingdom-based Legal & General Gru Plc has invested 0% in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Asset Mngmt LP invested in 2,794 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 15,702 were accumulated by Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Co. Alphamark Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 198 shares. Westwood Mgmt Corporation Il stated it has 1.6% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Kames Cap Public Limited Com holds 0.06% or 29,209 shares in its portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 1.68M shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd has 3,101 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 297 were reported by Shelton Capital Management. Greystone Managed Inc stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Axiom Int Ltd Llc De owns 39,820 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa stated it has 0.21% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Walter Keenan Fin Consulting Com Mi Adv has invested 0.1% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 143,298 shares or 0.17% of the stock. 27,482 were accumulated by Johnson Fin Gp Incorporated. Churchill Mngmt holds 158,855 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio.

