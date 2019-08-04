Kennedy Capital Management Increases Stake in Intest (INTT); Oneok New (OKE) Shares Rose While Rr Advisors Has Increased Position

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intest Corporation (INTT) by 40.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 50,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The institutional investor held 174,976 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, up from 124,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intest Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.29 million market cap company. The stock increased 8.18% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $4.76. About 65,555 shares traded or 69.54% up from the average. inTEST Corporation (NYSEMKT:INTT) has declined 37.95% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.95% the S&P500. Some Historical INTT News: 22/05/2018 – inTEST Announces Expansion of Ambrell Corporation to New Rochester, NY Location; 08/03/2018 inTEST 4Q Loss/Shr 44c; 03/05/2018 – inTEST 1Q EPS 4c; 08/03/2018 – InTEST 4Q Adj EPS 31c; 08/03/2018 – INTEST CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.31; 03/05/2018 – InTEST Sees 2Q EPS 20c-EPS 24c; 08/03/2018 – INTEST CORP QTRLY NET REV $19.4 MLN VS $10.3 MLN; 03/05/2018 – inTEST 1Q Rev $18.9M; 08/03/2018 – INTEST CORP QTRLY TOTAL BOOKINGS $21.8 MLN VS $11.6 MLN; 08/03/2018 – INTEST CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.44

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 329.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 382,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 498,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.89 million, up from 116,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.32B market cap company. It closed at $70.99 lastly. It is up 0.71% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NO OPERATIONAL INTERRUPTIONS ON NATURAL GAS PIPELINES; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE); 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold INTT shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 5.24 million shares or 1.15% less from 5.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT). Moreover, Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT). Bridgeway Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.03% or 394,400 shares. Northern Trust Corporation stated it has 0% in inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT). Vanguard Incorporated reported 0% in inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT). Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Limited Company has invested 0% in inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT). Seizert Cap Ptnrs Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT). Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 61,618 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of America De reported 40 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 13,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 400 shares. 673,547 are held by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) for 124 shares. James Investment Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT). Massachusetts-based Cadence Mgmt Llc has invested 0.14% in inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT).

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 7,116 shares to 63,757 shares, valued at $3.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 364,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50M shares, and cut its stake in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability holds 179,843 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. St Johns Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.05% stake. Baldwin Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.53% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 25,052 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 415,051 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va holds 0.67% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 31,948 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd has 0.37% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Manufacturers Life The reported 0.11% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.11% stake. Invesco Ltd invested 0.07% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Harvey Cap Mgmt, Florida-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Lc owns 393 shares. Callahan Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% or 5,996 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio accumulated 0% or 5,226 shares. Moreover, Smithfield has 0.02% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 3,019 shares.

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $902.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United States Oil Fund Lp (Call) by 5,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $12.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tallgrass Energy Gp Lp by 229,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.96M shares, and cut its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (NYSE:VOC).