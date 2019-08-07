Kennedy Capital Management Increases Stake in Harsco (HSC); Moody’s (MCO) Holder Barr E S & Co Has Upped Its Holding by $5.55 Million as Share Price Rose

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Harsco Corporation (HSC) by 151.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 423,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 702,647 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.17M, up from 279,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Harsco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $18.77. About 658,665 shares traded or 1.59% up from the average. Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has declined 4.83% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HSC News: 29/05/2018 – HARSCO SAYS ALTEK DEAL INCLUDES FUTURE CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION; 25/05/2018 – Harsco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Harsco: 2018 GAAP and Adjusted Operating Income Expected to Range From $165 Million to $180 Million; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in Harsco; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO – DEAL CONSIDERATION ALSO INCLUDES ADDITIONAL FUTURE CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION SUBJECT TO FUTURE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF ALTEK; 16/03/2018 – Harsco to Participate in Seaport Global Transports & Industrials Conference; 21/04/2018 – DJ Harsco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSC); 29/05/2018 – HARSCO BUYS ALTEK, A LEADING SUPPLIER OF INNOVATIVE; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO CORP – DEAL FOR £45 MLN; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO 1Q REV. $408M, EST. $391.0M (2 EST.)

Barr E S & Co increased its stake in Moody’s Corp (MCO) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co bought 30,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 182,455 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.04M, up from 151,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Moody’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $204.7. About 235,211 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 27/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Corp Reports Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $2.02; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To University Of Miami’s Series 2018 Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Arlington County, Va’s $153.6m Go Bonds 2018; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Boston, Ma’s Go Bonds; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To One Class Of Notes To Be Issued By Gpmt 2018-FL1, Ltd; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Nn, Cfr At B3 Stable Rating Outlook; 19/03/2018 – ReadyCap Commercial, LLC Securitizes $164.96 Million of Real Estate Loans Rated by Moody’s & DBRS for Fourth Securitization; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Aa2 To Marta’s (GA) 2018a Sales Tax Refunding Bonds; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Dom.Rf’s Bca To Ba3 From Ba2; Affirms Long-term Ratings At Ba1; 26/03/2018 – South African rand strengthens, yields fall after Moody’s decision

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Albany International Corp Cla (NYSE:AIN) by 22,605 shares to 159,519 shares, valued at $11.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pq Group Holdings Inc by 120,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 410,983 shares, and cut its stake in Cass Information Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold HSC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 67.18 million shares or 1.57% more from 66.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd Co accumulated 74,889 shares. D E Shaw And holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) for 458,292 shares. Mgmt accumulated 0% or 8 shares. Paragon Mngmt Ltd Company owns 64 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Management Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Whittier Com, a California-based fund reported 2,333 shares. Sg Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 2.64% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Adage Capital Prns Limited Com accumulated 1.78M shares. United Automobile Association has invested 0% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Fmr Lc stated it has 0% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Nicholas Inv Partners Lp accumulated 486,628 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Stifel Fin holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) for 644,787 shares. Tygh Capital Management holds 0.9% or 255,170 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania holds 0.49% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) or 155,472 shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $47,430 activity.

More notable recent Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Harsco Signs Seven-Year Growth Contract With Egyptian Steel – GlobeNewswire” published on April 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Compass Diversified Holdings Closes Sale of Clean Earth – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 9, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “72 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 1,719 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.08% or 1,616 shares. City Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Armstrong Henry H Assoc stated it has 5.92% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Indiana-based Old Retail Bank In has invested 0.02% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Crawford Investment Counsel Inc holds 0.07% or 12,530 shares. Mackenzie, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 470,434 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Com owns 0.06% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 490,467 shares. Panagora Asset Management accumulated 7,915 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 5,294 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Redmond Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Tower Research Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) stated it has 5,374 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Wellington Management Gru Llp accumulated 72,951 shares. Stifel owns 0.01% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 25,080 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 271 shares.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77 million and $965.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enstar Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 1,955 shares to 104,110 shares, valued at $18.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 24,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 510,073 shares, and cut its stake in Estee Lauder Inc (NYSE:EL).

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Moody’s’s (NYSE:MCO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Moodyâ€™s Gained 39.5% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 125% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.