Kennedy Capital Management Increases Position in Mohawk Industries (MHK); Horizon Investment Services Lifted Its Centene Del (CNC) Stake by $1.43 Million; Stock Declined

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) by 11.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 4,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,856 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79 million, up from 41,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mohawk Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $148.6. About 271,057 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 35.45% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. $ 2.78; 16/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – THREE-YEAR RATE PLAN APPROVED FOR NIAGARA MOHAWK ELECTRIC & GAS, NEW YORK; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Tenney: Congresswoman Tenney Secures Contract Bringing High-Tech Jobs to Mohawk Valley; 05/04/2018 – Mohawk Fine Papers Purchases Crane Stationery; 21/04/2018 – DJ Mohawk Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHK); 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $3.89 TO $3.98, EST. $4.12; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 87.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 27,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,149 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, up from 31,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $51.21. About 3.95 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC); 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Audiocodes Ltd (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 296,383 shares to 131,392 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 1St Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 15,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,209 shares, and cut its stake in Src Energy Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold MHK shares while 111 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 54.32 million shares or 1.44% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Capital Management Inc owns 3,120 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Symphony Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 3,471 shares. Transamerica Fincl Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Fir Tree Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 677,520 shares. Nomura Hldg accumulated 41,140 shares. Huntington Bancorporation reported 4,164 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 4,019 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.01% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Kbc Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 5,896 shares. United Automobile Association owns 48,250 shares. Schroder Inv Grp reported 308,259 shares. Moreover, Seabridge Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 0.59% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 13,512 shares. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The stated it has 11,664 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.00 million activity.

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38 million and $146.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 13,701 shares to 137,595 shares, valued at $10.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking reported 0.06% stake. Winslow Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 95,970 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board invested 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 70,717 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Kepos Cap L P, a New York-based fund reported 265,123 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 54 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset As holds 43,732 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 57,586 are held by Gsa Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership. Palisade Ltd Limited Liability Company Nj stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Earnest Ptnrs Llc stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Green Valley Invsts Limited Co stated it has 705,268 shares or 1.91% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett Co Limited holds 0.12% or 701,186 shares in its portfolio.

