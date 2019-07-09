Kennedy Capital Management Increases Position in Gamestop Class A (GME); Sun Life Financial Trimmed Its Stake in Centerpoint Energy (CNP) by $328,680 as Shares Declined

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Gamestop Corp Class A (GME) by 16.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 50,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 349,528 shares of the electronics distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55 million, up from 298,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gamestop Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $542.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.3. About 8.70 million shares traded or 65.26% up from the average. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has declined 34.46% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.89% the S&P500. Some Historical GME News: 16/05/2018 – GameStop Rises on Report That Investor Urged a Strategic Review; 11/05/2018 – GameStop: Mauler Resignation Not Due to Any Disagreement on Financial Reporting, Policies, Practices; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP GME.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.26, REV VIEW $8.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – TIGER MGMT IS AID TO URGE GAMESTOP STRATEGIC REVIEW: CNBC; 11/05/2018 – GameStop CEO Michael Mauler Resigns for Personal Reasons; 28/03/2018 – GameStop: Global Same Store Sales Up 12.2% for the Qtr; 16/05/2018 – Hedge fund Tiger sends letter to GameStop urging retailer to adopt a turnaround plan; 05/03/2018 A Statement from Mike Mauler, GameStop CEO; 11/05/2018 – GameStop Had Named Mauler CEO in February; 16/03/2018 – Spring Has Sprung at GameStop with Unbeatable PLAY DAYS Deals

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 24.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 10,956 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,518 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, down from 45,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.09. About 2.08 million shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 11.06% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint to Buy U.S. Midwest Utility Vectren for $72 a Share; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy To Buy Vectren For $72 A Share — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren See Merger Closing by 1Q of 2019; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEES COMBINED 2020 POTENTIAL EPS $1.76-$1.98; 24/04/2018 – S&P PLACED CENTERPOINT ENERGY RESOURCES CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy 1Q Net $165M; 08/05/2018 – Marathon Texas City, Texas refineries restoring production; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 12/03/2018 – 2018 Smart Grid Customer Education Symposium to Take Place at CenterPoint Energy in Houston

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold GME shares while 59 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 105.93 million shares or 4.83% more from 101.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) or 69,235 shares. Kennedy Cap reported 349,528 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System owns 34,996 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 5,274 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 182,391 shares. Prelude Management Limited Company holds 20,234 shares. Switzerland-based Gam Ag has invested 0.01% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Stevens Cap Management LP stated it has 0.01% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Incorporated invested in 8,361 shares or 0% of the stock. Eqis Cap Management holds 11,850 shares. Smith Moore And holds 0.03% or 14,400 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) for 3.53M shares. Permit Capital Llc holds 1.00M shares. Cubic Asset Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.04% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Shelton Mgmt reported 104 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) by 196,393 shares to 791,560 shares, valued at $10.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 111,909 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,545 shares, and cut its stake in Innophos Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IPHS).

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,370 shares to 58,483 shares, valued at $15.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Nv (NYSE:SLB) by 31,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $122,880 activity.