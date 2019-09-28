Kennedy Capital Management Increased Potbelly (PBPB) Holding by $707,885; Share Price Declined; Biltmore Wealth Management Upped Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding by $451,080

Biltmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 67.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc bought 10,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 26,540 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12 million, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.81. About 15.01M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 17/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Industry-Leading Companies Including Comcast, Fing, Google, Inte; 17/04/2018 – Comcast NBCUniversal Celebrates One Million Volunteers During 17th Annual Comcast Cares Day; 23/05/2018 – Comcast in `advanced stages’ of preparing Fox bid; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 17/04/2018 – Comcast Introduces Gigabit Internet Service In Vermont; 15/05/2018 – Comcast’s all-cash bid could pit Murdoch against Fox shareholders; 23/05/2018 – Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Potbelly Corp (PBPB) by 22.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 141,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 51.96% . The institutional investor held 759,825 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.87 million, up from 618,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Potbelly Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.64M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $4.15. About 77,899 shares traded. Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) has declined 65.90% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PBPB News: 08/05/2018 – POTBELLY CORP PBPB.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.37 TO $0.39; 21/03/2018 – PRIVET STILL WILLING TO ENTER INTO TALKS W/ POTBELLY; 07/03/2018 Potbelly Corporation to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Potbelly; 09/05/2018 – POTBELLY EXECUTIVE MADE COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNS CONF CALL YDAY; 13/04/2018 – POTBELLY NAMES PRIVET FUND PARTNER ROSENZWEIG TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – Potbelly Announces $65M Stk Repurchase Program; 21/03/2018 – PRIVET DISAPPOINTED PBPB HASN’T MEANINGFULLY ENGAGED IN TALKS; 08/05/2018 – Potbelly 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 13/04/2018 – POTBELLY REACHES SETTLEMENT PACT WITH PRIVET FUND MANAGEMENT

More notable recent Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Potbelly Corporation Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Potbelly Has Real Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on January 10, 2019, Zacks.com published: “Bear of the Day: Potbelly’s (PBPB) – Zacks.com” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Potbelly Corporation Reports Results for First Fiscal Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Potbelly Corporation Appoints Adrian Butler to the Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Selective Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 4,549 shares to 31,280 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kornit Digital Ltd. by 126,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,790 shares, and cut its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.58 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 23 investors sold PBPB shares while 27 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 13.79 million shares or 15.17% less from 16.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Menta Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 0.05% stake. Invesco holds 64,111 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 3G Capital Ptnrs Limited Partnership has 0.58% invested in Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB). Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 490,539 shares. American Grp Incorporated accumulated 0% or 13,404 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 8,425 shares. 200,000 were accumulated by Finance Grp. Citigroup Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 5,439 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) for 14,591 shares. Wells Fargo & Comm Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB). Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 923 shares. Equitec Specialists Limited Liability owns 0.03% invested in Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) for 18,843 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0% in Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB). Pnc Financial Ser reported 34 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 32,270 are held by Goldman Sachs Grp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brandywine accumulated 1.1% or 36,840 shares. The Illinois-based Inspirion Wealth Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.14% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Wright Investors accumulated 174,137 shares or 2.81% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 3.09 million shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 17,512 shares. Colrain Cap Lc owns 109,165 shares. First Business has 9,050 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama owns 3.48 million shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Management Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 12,672 shares. Mason Street Limited Com holds 0.58% or 645,963 shares. Pinnacle Financial Prtn invested in 252,933 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Co reported 1.32M shares stake. Utah Retirement System reported 852,433 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mngmt holds 2.86% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 172,035 shares. Atwood Palmer holds 6,013 shares.