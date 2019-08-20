Kennedy Capital Management Increased Motorcar Parts Of America (MPAA) Stake; Conifer Holdings (CNFR) Shorts Raised By 21.88%

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased Motorcar Parts Of America Inc (MPAA) stake by 5.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kennedy Capital Management Inc acquired 26,005 shares as Motorcar Parts Of America Inc (MPAA)’s stock declined 13.46%. The Kennedy Capital Management Inc holds 499,101 shares with $9.42 million value, up from 473,096 last quarter. Motorcar Parts Of America Inc now has $288.83M valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $15.29. About 49,544 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) had an increase of 21.88% in short interest. CNFR’s SI was 7,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 21.88% from 6,400 shares previously. With 3,700 avg volume, 2 days are for Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR)’s short sellers to cover CNFR’s short positions. The SI to Conifer Holdings Inc’s float is 0.2%. It closed at $3.61 lastly. It is down 43.38% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CNFR News: 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round, sources say [22:46 BST13 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 09/05/2018 – CONIFER HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET EARNED PREMIUMS $23.8 MLN VS $24.1 MLN; 19/03/2018 – CONIFER HOLDINGS INC – WITH ADDITION OF HAKALA, CONIFER’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 09/05/2018 – Conifer Holdings 1Q EPS 2c; 09/05/2018 – CONIFER HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET WRITTEN PREMIUMS $19.8 MLN VS $22.3 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Conifer Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNFR); 01/05/2018 – CONIFER HEALTH NAMES TODD WYATT AS NEW CFO; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round; 19/03/2018 – Conifer Holdings Appoints Investment Strategy Leader Jeffrey Hakala as New Bd Member; 09/05/2018 – Conifer Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 21c

Conifer Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and specialty personal product lines. The company has market cap of $34.33 million. It underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It currently has negative earnings. The firm serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which include restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm services and products, and private investigative services.

More notable recent Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Conifer Holdings Reports 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Conifer Holdings Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call/Webcast for Thursday, August 8, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Conifer Holdings, Inc. (CNFR) CEO James Petcoff on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Down 43% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Conifer Holdings Announces $5 Million Private Placement Offering – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold MPAA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 20.96 million shares or 4.34% more from 20.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teton Advsrs has invested 0.04% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). The New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Rutabaga Mgmt Llc Ma reported 3.47% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Llc accumulated 538 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 1.21 million shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 23,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Limited holds 0% or 6,041 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 7,265 shares or 0% of the stock. Parkside Retail Bank And Trust holds 0% or 45 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Geode Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 222,559 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has 41,850 shares. Principal Financial Gp holds 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) or 151,148 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 7,370 shares. Pnc Services Inc holds 628 shares.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased Ring Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:REI) stake by 1.25M shares to 495,658 valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI) stake by 19,717 shares and now owns 20,932 shares. Unity Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:UNTY) was reduced too.