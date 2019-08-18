Kennedy Capital Management Holds Stake in Oceanfirst Financial (OCFC); As Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Share Value Declined, Allstate Decreased Holding

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Oceanfirst Financial Corp (OCFC) by 35.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 128,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.17% . The institutional investor held 487,346 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.73M, up from 358,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oceanfirst Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $21.19. About 297,620 shares traded or 61.42% up from the average. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – OceanFirst Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – VP Iantosca Gifts 950 Of Oceanfirst Financial Corp; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice President and Director of Cash Management; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Financial Corp. Schedules Earnings Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net $5.43M

Allstate Corp decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp sold 45,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 35,204 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, down from 80,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $37.84. About 3.76 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 01/05/2018 – ADM SEES GOOD FARMER SELLING IN BRAZIL IN 1Q, FIRST PART OF 2Q; 19/03/2018 – ADM REALIGNS INTO 4 BUSINESS SEGMENTS; 19/04/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO ADM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49; 20/03/2018 – ADM: AGRI MARKETS HAVE PROBABLY BOTTOMED OUT; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – STEFANO RETTORE HAS BEEN NAMED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND PRESIDENT, ORIGINATION; 08/03/2018 – COFCO, ADM boost Brazil grain exports, close in on Cargill; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – STEFANO RETTORE WILL ALSO CONTINUE TO SERVE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF RISK OFFICER; 29/03/2018 – FOCUS-Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar; 30/05/2018 – CANADA OILSEED PROCESSING CURBS LIKELY ‘IN MATTER OF DAYS’ DUE TO CP STRIKE – COPA; 17/05/2018 – ALICORP REPORTS ASSIGNMENT OF BUY PACT FOR ADM-SAO S.A

More notable recent Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Archer Daniels Midland Co. ramps up early retirement to reduce headcount – Benzinga” on April 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ADM powers 6% as BMO upgrades, CEO Luciano buys $1M in shares – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Archer Daniels says harsh weather will trim Q1 earnings by $50M-$60M – Seeking Alpha” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What To Know Before Buying Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Has 5 Dividend Growth Stocks for Nervous Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.58 million activity. The insider LUCIANO JUAN R bought $1.00 million.

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 52,116 shares to 162,926 shares, valued at $18.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 7,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,218 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arete Wealth Ltd Liability Co holds 12,143 shares. Portland Glob Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.04% or 11,300 shares in its portfolio. Principal Grp Incorporated owns 1.03 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors has 0% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 616 shares. Aull & Monroe Invest Mngmt has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Whittier Of Nevada Inc accumulated 880 shares. Greenwood Gearhart holds 0.3% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) or 23,646 shares. Regions Corporation has 0.01% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Uss Mgmt owns 0.11% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 220,600 shares. Massachusetts Ser Ma owns 11.32M shares. 8,931 were reported by Gagnon Secs Ltd Liability Co. Zacks Mgmt accumulated 340,082 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Fort Lp accumulated 2,971 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cadence Cap Mngmt Limited Com invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $125,350 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold OCFC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 33.17 million shares or 3.55% less from 34.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Ser Grp Incorporated has 3,187 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,000 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.06% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru holds 577,752 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Hilton Capital Mngmt Limited invested in 2,000 shares. Federated Investors Pa has 0.01% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Company holds 0% or 187,930 shares. Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Putnam Invests Limited Co reported 64,700 shares. Whittier Trust holds 0% or 909 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 158,599 shares. Brown Advisory reported 1.16 million shares. Endeavour Cap Advsrs Incorporated reported 1.17 million shares stake. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De holds 183,096 shares.