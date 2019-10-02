Kennedy Capital Management Holds Position in Carriage Services (CSV); Sol Capital Management Co Decreased Its Stake in Citigroup (C) by $321,300

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Carriage Services Inc (CSV) by 17.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 83,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.46% . The institutional investor held 549,608 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.45 million, up from 466,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Carriage Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.21M market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $20.84. About 58,893 shares traded. Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) has declined 20.63% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CSV News: 08/05/2018 – Carriage Services Announces Closing of Exchange of Approximately $115 Million of Its 2.75% Convertible Subordinated Notes Due 2; 24/04/2018 – Carriage Services 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 15/03/2018 – SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD SIAL.Sl – IN FEB SIA GROUP AIRLINES’ PASSENGER CARRIAGE INCREASED 4.2% COMPARED TO LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – CARRIAGE SERVICES INC – LOWERING MIDPOINT OF ROLLING FOUR QUARTER OUTLOOK RANGES ON REV BY 2.5% & ADJ DILUTED EPS BY 9.9%; 24/05/2018 – Jané Recalls Strollers Due to Violation of the Federal Stroller and Carriage Safety Standard; Entrapment and Strangulation Hazards; 03/05/2018 – Carriage Services Announces Agreements to Exchange Approximately $115 M of Its 2.75% Convertible Subordinated Notes Due 2021 for Common Stk and Cash; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR ASSIGNS CARRIAGE SERVICES ‘B’ RTG, POSITIVE OTLK; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CARRIAGE SERVICES CFR AT B1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/05/2018 – Jané Recalls Strollers Due to Violation of the Federal Stroller and Carriage Safety Standard; Entrapment and Strangulation Haz

Sol Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 10.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sol Capital Management Co sold 4,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 41,228 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89 million, down from 45,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sol Capital Management Co who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $66.5. About 11.30 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: March 20 (Table); 19/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $50; 20/03/2018 – CITI GENERAL COUNSEL SENDS LETTER TO FOUR DEMOCRATIC SENATORS; 31/05/2018 – MOODY’S: THE DEPLOYMENT OF PEOPLE, CAPITAL AND TECHNOLOGY BY GLOBAL INVESTMENT BANKS WILL DEFINE WHICH INSTITUTIONS ADVANCE AMID INTENSE COMPETITION; 22/03/2018 – Citi restricts corporate clients’ gun sales; 12/04/2018 – Octo Telematics IPO on hold as Russian shareholder hit by sanctions; 21/05/2018 – YY Announces the Appointment of the Successor Depositary Bank for its Sponsored ADR Program; 11/04/2018 – Citigroup Inc expected to post earnings of $1.61 a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – GREENSKY INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S BIRD SAYS WILL AVOID OFFERING HIGH RATES ON DEPOSITS TO MARKET NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS

Sol Capital Management Co, which manages about $1.79 billion and $367.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR) by 4,307 shares to 13,610 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc. (NYSE:CTL) by 108,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.40 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axiom Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company De accumulated 659,875 shares or 1.27% of the stock. 1.22 million are held by Federated Investors Pa. Moreover, Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has 0.03% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 34,165 shares. Monetary Mngmt Grp Inc Inc holds 0.16% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 5,775 shares. Quantbot Tech LP reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.42% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Country Trust Commercial Bank accumulated 248 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 1.25M shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Schroder Mgmt Gru has 1.53 million shares. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd accumulated 499,515 shares. Truepoint reported 0.13% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lc owns 0.1% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 11,797 shares. 3,698 are held by Prio Wealth Partnership. Horrell Capital Mgmt, Arkansas-based fund reported 500 shares. Chicago Equity Limited Liability invested 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Houston health care co. won’t appeal stock delisting; CFO and chief legal officer resign – Houston Business Journal” on September 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Compass Diversified Holdings Receives Deferred Consideration from Sale of Manitoba Harvest – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: A Bank Run in Play? – Investorplace.com” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citibank August credit-card charge-off rate improves – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 8 investors sold CSV shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 13.12 million shares or 0.18% less from 13.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life The invested 0% in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV). Fenimore Asset Incorporated accumulated 444,134 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) for 45,981 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can owns 4,330 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn accumulated 29,071 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested in 0.01% or 1.54 million shares. Rbf Cap Ltd holds 0.35% or 180,557 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Communication accumulated 5,643 shares or 0% of the stock. Bessemer Gp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV). Charles Schwab Invest has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc accumulated 1.04 million shares. Moreover, Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Company has 0% invested in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV). Pnc Fincl Group invested in 58 shares or 0% of the stock. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership holds 29,994 shares.

More notable recent Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Service Corporation International To Benefit From A ‘Dying’ Industry – Seeking Alpha” on November 02, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Carriage Services (CSV) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Carriage Services Announces Acquisition of Presley Funeral Home in Tennessee – GlobeNewswire” on August 21, 2018. More interesting news about Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Recession-Resistant Services Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CRUS, EGOV, SPWR and MYGN among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 284,039 shares to 447,681 shares, valued at $6.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 234,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,677 shares, and cut its stake in Kirkland’s Inc (NASDAQ:KIRK).