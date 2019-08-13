Kennedy Capital Management Holding in Park (PKOH) Has Cut by $370,528; Quantres Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Its Holding in Flowserve (FLS) by $594,000 as Stock Value Rose

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Park (PKOH) by 19.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 11,579 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.42% . The institutional investor held 49,330 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, down from 60,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Park for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $353.57 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $27.99. About 24,534 shares traded. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) has declined 14.88% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.88% the S&P500. Some Historical PKOH News: 11/05/2018 – ParkOhio Board Elects Matthew V. Crawford Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Edward F. Crawford to President; 05/03/2018 – PARK-OHIO HOLDINGS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.55 TO $3.75; 27/04/2018 – ParkOhio Announces Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings Sees 2018 EPS $3.55-EPS $3.75; 08/05/2018 – PARK-OHIO HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 83C; 05/03/2018 – RPT-PARK OHIO HOLDINGS CORP PKOH.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.55 TO $3.75; 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED-PARK OHIO HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GAAP EPS $0.46 (NOT $2.30) WAS UNFAVORABLY IMPACTED BY NEW U.S. TAX ACT; 08/05/2018 – PARK OHIO HOLDINGS CORP PKOH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – ParkOhio Bd Elects Matthew V. Crawford Chmn and CEO, Edward F. Crawford to Pres; 08/05/2018 – PARKOHIO MAINTAINING 2018 ADJ EPS GUIDANCE $3.55 – $3.75

Quantres Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 58.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 9,400 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424,000, down from 22,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 3% to 6%; 18/05/2018 – Moody's Affirms Flowserve's Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa3; Maintains Negative Outlook; 24/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.19 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP QTRLY TOTAL BOOKINGS WERE $929 MLN, DOWN 3.1%, OR 8.1% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 16/04/2018 – 2018 Mechanical Seals Procurement Global Market Report – Key Players are Flowserve, Trelleborg, Sulzer, Timken, and John Crane – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.70, EST. $1.65; 22/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.70; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve: Elizabeth Burger Appointed as Chief Human Resources Officer; 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness AI technology for machine maintenance

More notable recent Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Flowserve enters contract with Shell Australia – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Flowserve Corporation (FLS) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Flowserve to Provide General Maintenance Services for Shell-Operated Prelude Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) Facility – Business Wire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Flowserve Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Flowserve +9% following strong Q1 earnings, improved margins – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $803,761 activity. Shares for $69,057 were bought by WERT JAMES W.

Analysts await Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. PKOH’s profit will be $13.64M for 6.48 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.93% EPS growth.