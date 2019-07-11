Kennedy Capital Management Holding In Nv5 Global (NVEE) Was Upped; Contravisory Investment Management Has Cut Roper Technologies (ROP) Position by $308,605

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) by 20.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 20,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 119,542 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.10M, up from 99,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $81.86. About 48,900 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 32.17% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.92-Adj EPS $3.21; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 GROSS REVENUES $370 MLN TO $405 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ NV5 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVEE); 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY EPS $2.26-EPS $2.54; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – EXPECTS GROSS REVENUES WILL RANGE FROM $380 MLN TO $415 MLN FOR 2018; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 NET REVENUES $296 MLN TO $324 MLN; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Rev $94M; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Adj EPS $1.26; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.20 TO $2.47

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 905 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,028 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, down from 22,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $379.17. About 224,035 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49M and $257.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 34,767 shares to 35,176 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 22,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sei Invs Co has 0.05% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 42,370 shares. Echo Street Mngmt Lc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 36,379 shares. 39,993 are owned by Arizona State Retirement Systems. The New Jersey-based Prudential Fin has invested 0.06% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De holds 0.02% or 343,097 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 31,136 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Llc owns 24,297 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Carderock Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 2.77% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated reported 1,914 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corp owns 75 shares. Raymond James And Associate, Florida-based fund reported 200,894 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs holds 1% or 44,063 shares in its portfolio. Legacy Private Tru reported 8,690 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt has 121,600 shares. Hikari Tsushin Inc invested 1.18% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 3 sales for $5.26 million activity. Shares for $1.23M were sold by Crisci Robert on Tuesday, January 15. 9,000 shares were sold by Stipancich John K, worth $2.66M. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Conley Jason sold $1.54M.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.06 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. ROP’s profit will be $318.18M for 30.98 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.30 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.27% negative EPS growth.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $120,570 activity.

