Kennedy Capital Management Holding in Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) Decreased by $1.04 Million; Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Holder Eaton Vance Management Has Raised Stake

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Natural Gas Services Group Inc (NGS) by 18.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc analyzed 61,271 shares as the company's stock declined 8.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 277,366 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80 million, down from 338,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Natural Gas Services Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.11% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $15.94. About 20,784 shares traded. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) has declined 32.26% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.69% the S&P500.

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 22.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 30,488 shares as the company's stock rose 5.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,321 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.44 million, up from 132,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $87.87. About 1.16 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold NGS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 11.37 million shares or 1.50% less from 11.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacific Glob Investment owns 42,725 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) for 483,005 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) for 17,645 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 23,436 shares. Moreover, Bancorp Of Ny Mellon has 0% invested in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) for 74,686 shares. Northern, Illinois-based fund reported 558,283 shares. Brandywine Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS). Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) for 910,523 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 35,450 shares stake. Charles Schwab Incorporated owns 0% invested in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) for 70,261 shares. Legal General Grp Plc stated it has 2,066 shares. Oslo Asset Mngmt As owns 995,958 shares for 3.87% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Co reported 422,052 shares. 172 are owned by Fifth Third Natl Bank.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 72,883 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $10.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 44,308 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,332 shares, and has risen its stake in Donegal Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ:DGICA).

Analysts await Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 100.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.02 per share. NGS’s profit will be $529,004 for 99.63 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88 billion and $43.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc by 442,833 shares to 635,542 shares, valued at $20.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR) by 421,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09M shares, and cut its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Inc reported 8,690 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). First Republic Invest Management Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 151,600 shares. Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.07% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Kelly Lawrence W & Incorporated Ca reported 237,996 shares. Aviva Public Limited Co has 599,846 shares. Winslow Capital Mgmt Limited Com owns 1.1% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 2.66M shares. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.33% or 30,749 shares. Parametric Portfolio Lc owns 1.89M shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Spectrum Grp Inc has invested 0% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Moreover, Natl Asset has 0.03% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). M&T Commercial Bank has 87,960 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Co has invested 0.15% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Prudential Public Ltd Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 359,486 shares. Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.12% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).