Kennedy Capital Management Holding in Adtran (ADTN) Lowered by $392,379 as Share Value Rose; As Agilysys (AGYS) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 12.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 64,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 448,310 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.49M, down from 512,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $555.05M market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $23.47. About 26,331 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 69.17% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.74% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives; 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR; 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Adtran Inc (ADTN) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 30,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 941,981 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.91M, down from 972,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Adtran Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $747.98M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.65. About 60,771 shares traded. ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has risen 11.39% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ADTN News: 20/04/2018 – ADTRAN Appoints John Neville as Senior Vice President of Sales; 20/03/2018 – ADTRAN INC ADTN.O – INCREASES MARKET LEADERSHIP IN NORTH AMERICAN MSO BUSINESS BY ENTERING BROAD BASED AGREEMENT WITH SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES; 21/04/2018 – DJ ADTRAN Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADTN); 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Adtran May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 15 Mos; 16/04/2018 – ADTRAN Launches Cloud-Managed Residential Wi-Fi Solution Powered by Enterprise-Class Technology; 17/04/2018 – Adtran 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 29c; 14/05/2018 – ADTRAN to Lead Broadband Forum’s Advanced Application-Level Traffic Generation Testing; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management LP Exits Position in Adtran; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.5% Position in Adtran; 17/04/2018 – Adtran 1Q Loss/Shr 19c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) news were published by: Profitconfidential.com which released: “Agilysys, Inc.: Major Stock Breakout Could Be on the Horizon if This Happens – Profit Confidential” on April 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Agilysys, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Agilysys Inc (AGYS) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on March 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About New Gold Inc. (NGD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 23 selling transactions for $10.02 million activity. SRINIVASAN RAMESH bought $367,977 worth of stock.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72 million and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercraft Boat Hldgs Inc by 33,000 shares to 324,725 shares, valued at $7.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ADTN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 0.54% more from 42.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sunopta Inc (NASDAQ:STKL) by 705,865 shares to 2.36M shares, valued at $8.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.