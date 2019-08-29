Kennedy Capital Management Has Upped By $680,508 Its Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Stake; Platinum Investment Management LTD Cut Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Holding By $860,889

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) stake by 34.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 11,793 shares as Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN)’s stock rose 13.00%. The Platinum Investment Management Ltd holds 22,707 shares with $1.66M value, down from 34,500 last quarter. Seattle Genetics Inc now has $11.84B valuation. It closed at $73.23 lastly. It is down 8.86% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 09/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS COMPLETES TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF CASCADI; 26/04/2018 – Global Marine Pharmaceuticals Market Dominated by GSK, Jazz Pharma, PharmaMar, and Seattle Genetics – Analysis & Forecasts to 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Appoints Dr. Alpna Seth to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF ADCETRIS® (BRENTUXIMAB; 07/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Initiates New Phase 1 Study in Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma; 17/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics Announces Data Presentations at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 09/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Completes Acquisition Of Cascadian Therapeutics; 20/03/2018 – FDA expands approval of Adcetris for first-line treatment of Stage III or IV classical Hodgkin lymphoma in combination with che; 17/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics Presenting at Conference Jun 3

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) stake by 20.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kennedy Capital Management Inc acquired 25,204 shares as Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP)'s stock declined 4.22%. The Kennedy Capital Management Inc holds 148,075 shares with $4.12 million value, up from 122,871 last quarter. Chesapeake Lodging Trust now has $1.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $25.9. About 26,451 shares traded. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has declined 12.38% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.38% the S&P500.

Analysts await Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Seattle Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.17% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Seattle Genetics has $95 highest and $6400 lowest target. $79.75’s average target is 8.90% above currents $73.23 stock price. Seattle Genetics had 8 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 5 by RBC Capital Markets.

