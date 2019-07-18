Kennedy Capital Management Has Trimmed Piper Jaffray Companies (PJC) Position as Shares Rose; Prospector Partners Decreased Its Holding in Abbott Labs (ABT) as Share Price Rose

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 14.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.51M, down from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.30B market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $85.76. About 8.63M shares traded or 65.24% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 22/03/2018 – Global Infant Formula Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Nestle, Danone, Abbott Laboratories and Royal FrieslandCampina – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Certain Implantable Cardiac Devices by Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical): FDA Safety Communication – Battery Performance; 18/04/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Abbott, Exits Trimble; 17/04/2018 – FDA: ABT IMPLANTABLE CARDIAC DEVICES FIRMWARE UPDATE AVAILABLE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: POLICE STILL SEARCHING CRIME SCENE, OTHER LOCATIONS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS VARIOUS EXPLOSIVE DEVICES HAVE BEEN DETECTED, INCLUDING ONE C02 DEVICE, ONE MOLOTOV COCKTAIL; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL PEDIATRIC SALES $994 MLN VS $927 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 02/04/2018 – FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 29/03/2018 – Cardiovascular: Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 17/04/2018 – Abbott’s New Ensure® Max Protein Helps Americans Go for Their #HealthGoals

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Piper Jaffray Companies (PJC) by 17.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 30,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 141,858 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33M, down from 172,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Piper Jaffray Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $76.61. About 101,002 shares traded or 6.78% up from the average. Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) has risen 3.87% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical PJC News: 21/03/2018 – GenNx360 Capital Partners Announces Acquisition of CRS Temporary Housing; 27/03/2018 – Fungus Kills Bed Bugs – First Used in Oklahoma by Pied Piper; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; Piper Aircraft, Inc

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. Stratton John G bought $249,875 worth of stock.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $659.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 116,800 shares to 559,604 shares, valued at $3.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 16,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of Nt Butterfield&Son L.

