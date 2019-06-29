Kennedy Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Woodward (WWD) as Share Value Rose; Mkp Capital Management Lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (Put) (TEVA) Holding by $637,500

Mkp Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) (TEVA) by 45.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mkp Capital Management Llc sold 42,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $784,000, down from 92,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mkp Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.23. About 17.75M shares traded or 3.98% up from the average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 23/05/2018 – Teva hopes to launch migraine drug as soon as September; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Product through an Investment and Partnership; 27/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO NEW OR UNEXPECTED ADVERSE EVENTS EMERGED IN PATIENTS RECEIVING COPAXONE 40 MG/ML FOR UP TO 7 YEARS; 03/05/2018 – Correct: Teva Pharmaceutical 1Q EPS $1.03; 16/05/2018 – Buffett’s Berkshire adds to Teva stake in the first quarter, shares jump; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Teva Pharmaceutical Finance’s Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BB’/’RR4’; 05/03/2018 Salmeterol Sales, Price Analysis, & Sales Forecast 2016-2021 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – Teva Chairman Says Tariffs Won’t Have Major Impact on Biotech (Video)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 15,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 210,149 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.94M, down from 225,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $113.16. About 847,844 shares traded or 65.60% up from the average. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 48.85% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 03/04/2018 – Scott Technology Access Event Set By Woodward for Apr. 9-11; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc 2Q Adj EPS 82c; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Woodward, Inc. Announce Agreement for Woodward to Acquire L’Orange; 26/04/2018 – Woodward Announces Declaration of Dividend; 22/03/2018 – SMART: Old Woodward Birmingham Detours; 09/04/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS – AGREEMENT SIGNED TO SELL L’ORANGE TO WOODWARD INC; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD 2Q EPS 60C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Woodward Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WWD); 25/05/2018 – Law Firm HAYMAN-WOODWARD Curates Talent for Much-Needed Job Sectors That Boost the US Economy; 10/04/2018 – Seventh Annual Mongoose Jam to be held at Woodward Camp

Mkp Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.99B and $112.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc (Put) by 95,300 shares to 97,500 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 26.67% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.75 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $602.74 million for 4.20 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.51% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 2.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.12 per share. WWD’s profit will be $71.43M for 24.60 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Woodward, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold WWD shares while 82 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 44.69 million shares or 3.11% less from 46.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System reported 40,121 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.07% stake. Meeder Asset holds 990 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 100 are owned by Gradient Limited Liability Co. First Hawaiian Bancorporation reported 4,935 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 86,961 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 26,930 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 11,200 shares. Moreover, Hexavest has 0% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 2,530 shares. Manchester Cap Management Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 2,317 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited Company invested in 69,462 shares. Maryland-based Proshare Lc has invested 0.01% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Pembroke Mngmt reported 158,050 shares.