Kennedy Capital Management Has Trimmed Its New Home Co. (NWHM) Holding by $549,332 as Valuation Declined; Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Stock Price Rose While Clean Yield Group Has Cut Stake

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in New Home Co. Inc (NWHM) by 25.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 137,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 392,296 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, down from 529,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in New Home Co. Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.33. About 157,551 shares traded or 53.59% up from the average. The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) has declined 55.23% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NWHM News: 24/05/2018 – JetBlue Announces Fort Lauderdale as the New Home for Its Travel Products Subsidiary; 11/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Marywood Hills, a Collection of Luxury Residences with Unobstructed Views from Orange to the Pacific Ocean; 03/05/2018 – New Home 1Q Rev $123.2M; 07/05/2018 – The New Home Company to Webcast Its Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference; 26/03/2018 – New Home Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – New Home Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 10 Days; 24/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Model Home Grand Opening for First Community in San Diego; 06/03/2018 The New Home Company Announces Topaz at Esencia on Rancho Mission Viejo; 19/03/2018 – The New Home Company Heads to the Sierra Foothills with Canyon View at Whitney Ranch in Rocklin, California; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Home Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWHM)

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 28.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 46,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,808 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31M, down from 162,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 44,803 shares to 488,462 shares, valued at $19.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noodles & Co. Class A (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 170,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 648,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 1 investors sold NWHM shares while 18 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 11.44 million shares or 4.09% less from 11.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). Moreover, Fmr Ltd Llc has 0% invested in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) for 1.07 million shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 3,915 shares in its portfolio. Geode Mngmt Llc holds 0% or 128,438 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Prtnrs Inc reported 775 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). California State Teachers Retirement System owns 19,818 shares. Parametric Ltd Co holds 0% or 30,509 shares in its portfolio. Germany-based Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0% in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). Kennedy Capital Mngmt holds 392,296 shares. Huntington State Bank holds 0% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 3,159 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt accumulated 0% or 33,510 shares. Denali Advsr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 253 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gru invested in 437,553 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 insider sales for $312,989 activity. The insider Webb H Lawrence bought $49,766. $44,000 worth of The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) shares were bought by Stelmar Wayne. Shares for $15,320 were bought by HEESCHEN PAUL C on Thursday, June 6.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.84 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Cap Lc reported 1.19% stake. Chilton Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has 1.15% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 241,117 shares. Matarin Management Llc invested in 0.43% or 110,308 shares. Torch Wealth Lc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 6,881 shares. Stearns Serv Grp reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 3.65 million shares. Cohen & Steers reported 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0.93% or 58.05M shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca owns 20.12 million shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability stated it has 4,145 shares. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Ltd has 0.03% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 101,624 shares. Swiss Comml Bank has 15.35M shares. Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 13,610 shares. 5,000 were reported by Shayne & Limited Com.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53M and $247.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telus Corp Com (NYSE:TU) by 20,970 shares to 127,360 shares, valued at $4.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hingham Instn Svgs Mass Com (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 7,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG).

