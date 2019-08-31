Kennedy Capital Management Has Raised Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services (WST); As Arrow Electrs (ARW) Stock Value Declined, Cubist Systematic Strategies Increased by $465,311 Its Holding

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 2,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 74,841 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.25M, up from 71,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $145.46. About 245,474 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 03/05/2018 – West Announces Third-Quarter Dividend, Increase To Fourth-Quarter Dividend And Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING WILL BE LESS THAN $150 MLN

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW) by 84.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 6,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 13,214 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, up from 7,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Arrow Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $69.2. About 573,232 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.90; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.08 TO $2.20, EST. $2.05; 27/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Honored with Two Wins at the Business Transformation & Operational Excellence Awards; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.20; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Net $139.1M; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 35,760 shares to 30,600 shares, valued at $633,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Herc Hldgs Inc by 32,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,217 shares, and cut its stake in Wideopenwest Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ARW shares while 110 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 7.07% less from 83.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank has 0% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Globeflex LP invested in 15,426 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corp has 425 shares. National Bank Of America De accumulated 0.01% or 767,019 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System accumulated 14,960 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). New Amsterdam Prns Lc New York reported 40,074 shares. 70,940 were accumulated by Brant Point Mgmt Limited Liability. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Acadian Asset Management Lc owns 18,075 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management Co invested in 0.05% or 25,010 shares. Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.09% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). First Advsr Lp has invested 0.07% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Bbva Compass Comml Bank Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold WST shares while 85 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 65.95 million shares or 5.58% less from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 384 are owned by Tompkins Corp. State Common Retirement Fund reported 143,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.14% or 55,357 shares. 270,161 were accumulated by Deutsche Bancorporation Ag. National Asset Mngmt owns 0.03% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 2,419 shares. Manchester Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Artisan Prns Partnership holds 0.24% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 1.11 million shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Llc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Barclays Public Lc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 38,749 shares. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership holds 0.11% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) or 14,275 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 97,012 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 3,702 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has 0.03% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Comerica Bank & Trust accumulated 51,273 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 74,212 shares.