Kennedy Capital Management Has Raised Its Granite Construction (GVA) Stake; Marshall Wace Llp Has Decreased Its Canadian Pacific (CP) Stake

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) stake by 150.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kennedy Capital Management Inc acquired 75,091 shares as Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA)’s stock declined 21.94%. The Kennedy Capital Management Inc holds 124,997 shares with $5.39M value, up from 49,906 last quarter. Granite Construction Incorporated now has $1.33B valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $28.46. About 84,874 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 Million Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO GRANITE’S 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Granite Construction Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GVA); 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 1Q REV. $563.4M, EST. $525.9M; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Granite Construction – 04/17/2018 02:09 PM; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN

Marshall Wace Llp decreased Canadian Pacific (CP) stake by 83.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marshall Wace Llp sold 141,060 shares as Canadian Pacific (CP)’s stock rose 6.86%. The Marshall Wace Llp holds 27,291 shares with $5.62 million value, down from 168,351 last quarter. Canadian Pacific now has $33.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $239.22. About 55,635 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 30/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA SAYS FULL OPERATIONS AT CANADIAN PACIFIC AND KOOTENAY VALLEY RAILWAY WILL RESUME MAY 31 AT 0600 LOCAL TIME ACROSS CANADA; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Continues to Work Closely With TCRC and Made Significant Movement in Bargaining; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific: Reached Tentative Four-Year Deal With Conductors, Locomotive Engineers; 29/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Winding Down Freight Shipments in Canada, U.S. Due to Strike — Company; 30/05/2018 – CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS – INTERRUPTION OF RAIL SERVICE DUE TO WORK STOPPAGE AT CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAYS COULD MATERIALLY IMPACT FUND’S OPERATING RESULTS; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – BEEN ADVISED THAT CANADA INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS BOARD HAS CHANGED DATES FOR VOTING ON CP’S FINAL PROPOSALS; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO – WILL IMMEDIATELY BEGIN TO EXECUTE A SAFE AND STRUCTURED START-UP OF ITS TRAIN OPERATIONS IN CANADA; 21/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC UNIONS SAY STRIKE IS STILL `INEVITABLE’; 06/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS AT CANADIAN PACIFIC VOTE TO AUTHORIZE STRIKE ACTION; 25/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY – WILL BE MEETING WITH TCRC AND INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF ELECTRICAL WORKERS LATER ON MAY 25 TO DISCUSS NEXT STEPS

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) stake by 9,808 shares to 23,003 valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) stake by 30,529 shares and now owns 474,850 shares. New Home Co. Inc (NYSE:NWHM) was reduced too.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $278,359 activity. Shares for $55,800 were bought by Roberts James Hildebrand. The insider Jigisha Desai bought $28,330. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $151,050 was made by KELSEY DAVID H on Wednesday, August 7.

Among 4 analysts covering Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Granite Construction Inc has $66 highest and $3100 lowest target. $49.75’s average target is 74.81% above currents $28.46 stock price. Granite Construction Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by FBR Capital. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was downgraded by B. Riley & Co. M Partners maintained Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) rating on Friday, March 22. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $61 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, August 8. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 29 by Goldman Sachs.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Service Automobile Association reported 7,056 shares. Quantitative Investment Mngmt stated it has 6,800 shares. Comerica Bank holds 0.02% or 44,838 shares. Rowland And Invest Counsel Adv reported 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.02% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 15,403 shares. 7,562 were accumulated by Stifel. Paloma Ptnrs has 0.01% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 6,144 shares. 9,312 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability. 275,415 are owned by Frontier Capital Ltd Company. Paradigm Capital Mngmt Ny has 20,000 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2,428 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 65,298 shares in its portfolio. 10,000 are owned by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 36,878 shares. Art Ltd Llc has 20,816 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $3.57 EPS, up 13.33% or $0.42 from last year’s $3.15 per share. CP’s profit will be $494.12M for 16.75 P/E if the $3.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.21 actual EPS reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.21% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Canadian Pacific Railway has $33500 highest and $230 lowest target. $264.50’s average target is 10.57% above currents $239.22 stock price. Canadian Pacific Railway had 12 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 8 by BMO Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of CP in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, April 4.

Marshall Wace Llp increased Anadarko Petrole (NYSE:APC) stake by 47,453 shares to 48,276 valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) stake by 334,691 shares and now owns 553,627 shares. Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) was raised too.