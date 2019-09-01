Kennedy Capital Management Has Raised Its Cubic (CUB) Holding by $3.31 Million as Share Price Rose; St James Investment Company Position in Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Has Trimmed as Valuation Rose

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cubic Corporation (CUB) by 61.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 59,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.90% . The institutional investor held 155,418 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74M, up from 96,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cubic Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $69.27. About 325,282 shares traded or 16.75% up from the average. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 0.45% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 19/04/2018 – Cubic Corp To Sell Its Cubic Global Defense Services Business to Valiant Integrated Services for $135M Cash; 19/04/2018 – CUBIC TO SELL TRAINING SERVICES BUSINESS TO VALIANT INTEGRATED; 21/05/2018 – Cubic to Highlight Advanced Training Solutions at 2018 LANPAC Symposium & Exposition; 29/03/2018 – Cubic Awarded Research, Development, Test and Evaluation Contract to Support Data Link Enterprise; 03/05/2018 – Cubic to Showcase Advanced Training Solutions at SOFEX 2018; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Corp Included in Lockheed Martin Team Awarded Seven-Year, $3.53B U.S. Army Training Contract; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Corp to Receive More Than $185M With Additional Over-And-Above Work in Army Contrac; 19/04/2018 – CUBIC TO SELL TRAINING SERVICES FOR ABOUT $135M; 19/04/2018 – Cubic to Explore Open Payment in Tolling at IBTTA Conference; 08/05/2018 – Cubic Recognized on Forbes America’s 2018 Best Midsize Employers List for Second Consecutive Year

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 49,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.59M, down from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Management for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $51.61. About 1.06M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 02/04/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Completes Annual Filings; 17/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield lines up financing for planned $15-billion GGP deal; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT, OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/05/2018 – Mall Owner GGP Had No Rival Bids Before Reaching Brookfield Deal; 24/04/2018 – Brookfield Forms Venture-Capital Unit to Fund Real-Estate Tech; 17/05/2018 – Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Brookfield Real Estate Financial Partners Rnkng; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Attracts Rival $3.28 Bln Bid From Brookfield

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 44,251 shares to 46,940 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Bancshares Inc Class A by 37,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,205 shares, and cut its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CUB shares while 41 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.43% less from 28.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ameriprise has 0.02% invested in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Sg Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 175,708 shares. Bryn Mawr reported 0.35% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 11,528 shares. Bancorporation Of America De owns 0% invested in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) for 55,151 shares. Citigroup reported 0.01% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability has 3,236 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kennedy Capital Management Incorporated stated it has 0.21% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.25% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) or 1.20 million shares. Vanguard Group Inc invested in 3.02 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Mngmt reported 97,190 shares. Granite Prtn Limited holds 0.95% or 299,268 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation reported 352,870 shares. 5,619 were reported by Rafferty Asset Ltd Llc. Citadel Limited Com holds 0% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) or 178,730 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $531,579 activity. $7,196 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) shares were bought by Aga Anshooman. $9,904 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) was bought by EDWARDS JAMES R. $162,417 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) was bought by GUILES EDWIN A. HARRISON MARK bought $10,025 worth of stock. FELDMANN BRADLEY H bought $40,787 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) on Wednesday, May 8.

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C V S Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 26,997 shares to 681,349 shares, valued at $36.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 40,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Inc Class C (NASDAQ:LBTYK).