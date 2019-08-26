Kennedy Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Apogee Enterprises (APOG) by $2.10 Million as Valuation Rose; Daruma Capital Management Decreased Its Position in Costar Group (CSGP) as Market Value Rose

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 56,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The institutional investor held 405,769 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.21 million, down from 462,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apogee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $957.46M market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $36.1. About 91,539 shares traded. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) has declined 17.53% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.53% the S&P500. Some Historical APOG News: 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Takes Stake in Apogee Enterprises: 13D Filing; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC – FOURTH-QUARTER SEGMENT BACKLOG WAS $405.7 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC SEES 2019 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 9.1 PCT TO 9.6 PCT; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE 2019 ADJ. EPS VIEW EXCL 13C AMORTIZATION OF INTANGIBLES; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Sees FY19 Adj EPS $3.43-Adj EPS $3.63; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC APOG.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $3.30 TO $3.50; 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Flagship Master Fund Discloses 3.2% Stake in Apogee Enterprises; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Sees FY19 Operating Margin of 8.8 % to 9.3 %

Daruma Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc sold 9,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The hedge fund held 79,138 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.91M, down from 88,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $10.47 during the last trading session, reaching $617.55. About 119,185 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $7.44 TO $7.64; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group First Quarter Revenue Grows 21% and Net Income Increases 136% Year-over-Year; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Group: Playboy Moving Headquarters to Westwood; 22/05/2018 – The Mogharebi Group Named as 2017 CoStar Power Broker Award Winners; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87 million for 68.92 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual EPS reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $879.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 15,748 shares to 96,886 shares, valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 32,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 685,306 shares, and has risen its stake in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:REI).

Analysts await Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $0.67 EPS, down 10.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.75 per share. APOG’s profit will be $17.77M for 13.47 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Apogee Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.52% EPS growth.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emc Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ:EMCI) by 30,228 shares to 124,544 shares, valued at $3.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 23,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties.