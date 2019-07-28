Kennedy Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) by $1.08 Million as Share Value Rose; Country Club Trust Company Holds Position in International Business Machs (IBM)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) by 12.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 11,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,184 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.77 million, down from 97,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $92.81. About 75,199 shares traded or 4.59% up from the average. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) has risen 20.88% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CPK News: 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORP CPK.N – BOARD’S ACTION RAISES 2018 ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND $0.18 PER SHARE FROM $1.30 TO $1.48 PER SHARE; 17/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation To Host Live Webcast At 2018 AGA Financial Forum; 09/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Raises Dividend By 13.8 Percent; 23/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPK); 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES RAISES QTRLY DIV. TO 37C/SHR VS 32.5C/SHR; 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 17/04/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation To Host Conference Call To Review First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 09/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Raises Dividend to 37c; 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q Rev $239.4M; 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES RAISES DIV BY 13.8%

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 11,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,451 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.93 million, up from 66,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $151.36. About 2.70 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 23/05/2018 – ‘There is no free lunch’, Macron tells tech giant CEOs; 16/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp expected to post earnings of $2.41 a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: IBM stops advertising on Laura Ingraham’s show after attack on Parkland survivor; 26/04/2018 – TSB’S CEO PESTER SAYS l HAVE DRAFTED IN IBM EXPERTS TO HELP FIX ONLINE BANKING PROBLEMS; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 09/03/2018 – IBM: No Targets? That’s Somewhat By Design, Says CFO — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – SiliconANGLE: IBM brings two key open-source developer tools together in its latest cloud service; 20/03/2018 – IBM CEO: Companies should self-regulate on privacy; 24/05/2018 – IBM: Credit Mutuel to Deploy Watson Across All Business Lines; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – ON MAY 15, UNIT ENTERED INTO A PATENT ASSIGNMENT AND SUPPORT AGREEMENT WITH INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) by 29,975 shares to 5,025 shares, valued at $207,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,592 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Front Barnett Associate Limited Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Asset Mngmt Gru Inc accumulated 5,550 shares. Sns Grp Inc Ltd Company invested 0.19% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Arbor Advsrs Ltd Com, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2,153 shares. Plante Moran Fin Advsr Ltd Co reported 5,810 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Founders Fincl reported 6,849 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP invested in 0.87% or 74,521 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 3.06 million shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Foster Dykema Cabot Ma has invested 0.2% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). M&T Bancshares Corp accumulated 550,062 shares. Patten & Patten Tn owns 7,233 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Company has 0.29% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab owns 3.73 million shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs holds 0.13% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 19,296 shares. First National Bank & Trust Trust holds 3,090 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “IBM earnings: Whatâ€™s the plan for Red Hat? – MarketWatch” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IBM: Reasons To Quit – Seeking Alpha” published on January 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IBM Counts On Red Hat For Cloud Growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Would IBM Stock Be Lifted by a Merger With GE? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CPK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 10.26 million shares or 0.05% more from 10.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). 1.32 million are owned by Blackrock. Shell Asset Com has 0.03% invested in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) for 17,219 shares. Campbell & Invest Adviser Limited Co owns 2,823 shares. Cambridge Advsrs owns 4,065 shares. Sei Invs invested in 5,479 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company reported 293,150 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 27,076 shares. Alliancebernstein L P, New York-based fund reported 39,332 shares. Invesco reported 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). Moreover, Millennium Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). Bessemer Group Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) for 62,136 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon Corp owns 425,124 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK).

More notable recent Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Chesapeake Utilities Corp (CPK) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Eastern Shore Natural Gas Company Receives Positive Environmental Assessment from FERC for Del-Mar Energy Pathway Project – PRNewswire” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “OGS or CPK: Which Gas Utility Stock Should You Invest in? – Zacks.com” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Analysts await Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.48 per share. CPK’s profit will be $8.86M for 42.97 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Chesapeake Utilities Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.86% negative EPS growth.