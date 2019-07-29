Kennedy Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position in Teledyne Technologies (TDY) by $1.50 Million; Perceptive Advisors Has Cut Its Retrophin (RTRX) Stake by $6.32 Million; Stock Value Declined

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 6,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,289 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52M, down from 29,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $293.96. About 69,665 shares traded. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 21.49% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.06% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 13/03/2018 – TELEDYNE GETS EXTENSION TO INTL SPACE STATION MISSION CONTRACT; 03/05/2018 – Teledyne Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.67-EPS $7.77; 03/04/2018 – Teledyne LeCroy’s WaveSurfer 3000z Oscilloscopes Are Bursting with Features and Value; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne e2v Releases the Industry’s First CBRAM® for Space; 08/05/2018 – Teledyne LeCroy’s WavePro HD Oscilloscopes Capture Every Detail; 28/03/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ISCO WILL BE PROVIDING KUWAIT MPW WITH A FLOW MONITORING SOLUTION; 08/05/2018 – Teledyne LeCroy’s WavePro HD Oscilloscopes Capture Every Detail; 28/03/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – ITS TELEDYNE ISCO BUSINESS UNIT RECEIVED ORDER FROM KUWAIT MINISTRY OF PUBLIC WORKS; 29/03/2018 – Teledyne DALSA will preview its newest multi-line CMOS camera at The Vision Show; 13/03/2018 – Teledyne Awarded Extension to the Intl Space Station Mission Ops and Integration Services Contract

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 287,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.05M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.13 million, down from 3.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $827.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $19.97. About 102,124 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 30.48% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN CITES SPARSENTAN IN IGA NEPHROPATHY; 09/03/2018 – FORMER DRUG COMPANY EXECUTIVE MARTIN SHKRELI SENTENCED TO 84 MONTHS FOR DEFRAUDING INVESTORS -NEW YORK COURT PROCEEDING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Retrophin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTRX); 05/03/2018 – Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as VP of Corporate Development; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 03/04/2018 – RETROPHIN BEGINS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SPARSENTAN FOR; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli gets 7 years for defrauding investors; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN GETS FDA & EMA FEEDBACK ON PATHWAY TO NDA; 05/03/2018 Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as Vice President of Corporate Development

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $3.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regenxbio Inc by 500,000 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $65.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.88M shares, and has risen its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $301,551 activity. 1,769 shares were sold by REED ELIZABETH E, worth $37,927 on Monday, February 11. 1,985 shares were sold by ROTE WILLIAM E., worth $42,558 on Monday, February 11. ASELAGE STEVE had sold 2,130 shares worth $45,667.

Analysts await Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $-0.65 earnings per share, down 16.07% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. After $-0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Retrophin, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.34% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold RTRX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.18 million shares or 0.19% more from 41.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Na owns 94 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 252,089 were reported by Prudential Fincl. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 20,500 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Company stated it has 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). New York-based Jennison Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Product Prns Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 64,033 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.02% or 58,069 shares. Consonance Capital Mngmt LP holds 5.76% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 4.03M shares. Principal Financial Grp Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 19,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Lc has invested 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Vanguard Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 2.12 million shares. Northern Trust invested in 530,197 shares. The Hong Kong-based Fosun International has invested 0.08% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). First Mercantile Tru invested 0.02% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX).

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dycom Industries Inc (NYSE:DY) by 10,164 shares to 100,451 shares, valued at $4.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yrc Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) by 201,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 600,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $5.87 million activity. $2.26M worth of stock was sold by VON SCHACK WESLEY W on Friday, February 1. $1.35M worth of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) shares were sold by Bobb George C III.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold TDY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.02 million shares or 10.10% less from 32.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Fincl Limited Company accumulated 0% or 4,209 shares. Vanguard Group Inc accumulated 3.19M shares. The New York-based Pdts Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.6% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Kennedy Capital Mngmt holds 23,289 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Ltd reported 955,711 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System owns 6,379 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Parkside Bancorp Trust reported 0% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Captrust Fin Advsr has 88 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) for 64,633 shares. Sterling Capital Ltd Llc holds 31,400 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust holds 0% or 231 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 1,283 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation has 2,256 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Natixis invested in 74,552 shares or 0.11% of the stock. First Citizens Commercial Bank And Tru reported 2,287 shares.

Analysts await Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 13.45% or $0.30 from last year’s $2.23 per share. TDY’s profit will be $91.68 million for 29.05 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.80 actual earnings per share reported by Teledyne Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.64% negative EPS growth.