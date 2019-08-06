Kennedy Capital Management Has Lowered Its Oshkosh (OSK) Stake by $3.81 Million as Share Price Rose; As Becton Dickinson (BDX) Valuation Rose, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Upped Its Stake

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 34.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 50,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 95,120 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.15 million, down from 145,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $74.86. About 346,326 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES OSHKOSH SR UNSECURED RATING TO Ba1; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP SAYS ON APRIL 3, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 09/05/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – WITH APPOINTMENT OF GENERAL ODIERNO, OSHKOSH CORPORATION HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 24/04/2018 – Oshkosh Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Oshkosh Senior Unsecured Rating To Ba1; 06/03/2018 – Wisconsin Govern: Governor Walker Visits Wisconsin Employers in Oshkosh, Janesville that Have Expressed Concern with President; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.34, REV VIEW $7.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORPORATE FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 12.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp bought 68,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 597,403 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $149.19M, up from 529,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $238.66. About 1.72M shares traded or 40.80% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Healthcor L P, New York-based fund reported 165,320 shares. New England Rech And stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). The New York-based Shufro Rose Limited has invested 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Lincoln National holds 1,526 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Kj Harrison & Prtnrs reported 13,800 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Suncoast Equity Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Community Retail Bank Na has 4,546 shares. Security National Tru owns 2,686 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Orrstown Fincl holds 4,368 shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Finance has invested 0.07% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Tompkins Fincl holds 0.03% or 473 shares in its portfolio. Mogy Joel R Counsel accumulated 1,750 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 57,354 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Lc. Schmidt P J Mngmt Inc stated it has 11,591 shares. Thomasville National Bank & Trust reported 0.07% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp, which manages about $5.31B and $6.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 23,096 shares to 1.97 million shares, valued at $462.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Corp (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 307,747 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $3.97 million activity. Another trade for 16,000 shares valued at $1.26 million was sold by Jones Wilson R. $393,521 worth of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) was sold by Nerenhausen Frank R..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold OSK shares while 118 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 60.16 million shares or 2.34% less from 61.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh invested in 3,664 shares or 0% of the stock. Regions Financial Corporation stated it has 101 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Reliance Tru Of Delaware holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 2,918 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has 0.06% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 175,272 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 356,559 shares. First Manhattan holds 0% or 50 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability holds 0% or 20 shares. Elkhorn Prtn Lp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 3,194 shares. Wright Invsts Service has 0.1% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Delphi Mgmt Ma invested in 1.39% or 19,943 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada invested in 1,683 shares. Origin Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 124,268 shares. Wisconsin-based Johnson Gru Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK).