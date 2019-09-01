Kennedy Capital Management Has Lowered Holding in Oil States International (OIS) as Stock Declined; Ppl (PPL) Position Lifted by Suntrust Banks Inc

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oil States International Inc (OIS) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 34,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.53% . The institutional investor held 515,235 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74M, down from 549,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oil States International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $834.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $13.79. About 509,205 shares traded. Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) has declined 57.61% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.61% the S&P500. Some Historical OIS News: 25/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N – QTRLY REVENUE $253.6 MLN VS $151.5 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Statement From John Thorne – General Counsel High Technology lnventors Alliance In Response To Supreme Court Decision Oil States Energy Services, LLC vs. Greene’s Energy Group, LLC, et al; 26/04/2018 – Oil States Debt Risk Rises 5 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 25/04/2018 – Oil States 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 25/04/2018 – OIL STATES 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 1.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 15.1C; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $24; RATING NEUTRAL; 10/04/2018 – Idaho DOL: Oil States Energy Services Job Fair; 25/04/2018 – OIL STATES 1Q REV. $253.6M, EST. $227.3M; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 26/03/2018 – Oil States Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 30.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 94,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 403,312 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.80M, up from 309,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $29.55. About 4.79 million shares traded or 19.54% up from the average. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 08/05/2018 – PPL TO ISSUE-SELL TO FORWARD COUNTERPARTIES 55M SHRS; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corporation supportive of Ofgem decision to forgo mid-period review; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20; 27/04/2018 – MOYNIHAN: AI, VOICE TECH ARE HARDER TO DEVELOP THAN PPL KNOW; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.40; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold OIS shares while 43 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 104.76 million shares or 63.07% more from 64.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 117,072 were reported by Barclays Plc. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com reported 84 shares. Amer Grp owns 0% invested in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) for 45,155 shares. Numerixs Investment Tech stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS). Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership reported 78,079 shares. Wasatch Advsrs reported 367,132 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS). Invesco holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) for 1.67M shares. Van Eck Assoc reported 0.04% stake. State Street Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.21M shares. Northern Trust has 0% invested in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) for 844,151 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 636,369 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon Corp stated it has 0% in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS). Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) or 47,626 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS).

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) by 48,309 shares to 356,360 shares, valued at $13.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 24,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,873 shares, and has risen its stake in Gates Industrial Corporation Plc.

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $18.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 40,494 shares to 198,326 shares, valued at $33.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp New by 19,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,782 shares, and cut its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE).